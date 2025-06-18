Maxwell and Bowlers Help WF Defeat LAKR with a Huge Margin
Glenn Maxwell scored a sensational unbeaten century to help Washington Freedom secure their second victory of the season. Maxwell came in to bat at No. 6 and played a memorable innings, taking his side’s total to 208. In response, LAKR batters couldn’t handle the pressure in the wake of some superb bowling by WF and were bowled out for 95.
Toss and Team News
Glenn Maxwell, the Washington Freedom skipper, won the toss and decided to bat first.
LAKR Playing XI: Alex Hales, Unmukt Chand (wk), Saif Badar, Matthew Tromp, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Sunil Narine, Jason Holder (capt), Corné Dry, Tanveer Sangha
WF Playing XI: Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wk), Glenn Maxwell (capt), Mark Chapman, Jack Edwards, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Mark Adair, Yasir Mohammad, Saurabh Netravalkar
Maxwell Turns on the Heat After Middle Order Collapse
Washington Freedom had a perfect start to the innings as both Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Owen took the bowlers to the cleaners. Ravindra scored a couple of boundaries and was dismissed in the first over, but his aggressive start gave a glimpse of the attacking approach WF intended to maintain. Mitchell Owen then took charge, scoring 32 off just 11 deliveries, including 4 fours and two sixes.
After Owen's dismissal, the middle order looked under pressure as the boundaries dried up. Quick wickets of Andries Gous and Jack Edwards left WF at 68 for four. However, the arrival of Glenn Maxwell changed the momentum and took his team toward a massive total.
Maxwell was cautious early on, scoring just 11 off his first 15 balls while the team’s run rate dipped. But his first six marked the beginning of an innings that took the game far beyond LAKR’s reach. His next 95 runs came in just 38 balls, while Mark Chapman and Obus Pienaar played supporting roles. He remained unbeaten, hitting a six off the final ball of the innings and finishing with 106 off 49 deliveries, including two fours and thirteen sixes.
Corné Dry and Tanveer Sangha were the standout bowlers for LAKR, taking two wickets each. WF ended their innings at 208, setting a daunting target for LAKR.
Three Ducks at the Top Make It Impossible for LAKR to Chase
LAKR had a vastly different start to their innings. Their top three—Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, and Unmukt Chand—were all dismissed for ducks, making it almost impossible to chase the target. Rovman Powell and Matthew Tromp also fell cheaply, reducing LAKR to 26 for 5 inside eight overs.
Middle-order batters Saif Badar and skipper Jason Holder managed to build a small partnership, but it wasn’t enough to bring LAKR back into the contest. Badar was the top scorer for his side with 32 off 32, while Holder contributed 23 off 16. The rest of the lineup struggled against WF’s disciplined bowling attack.
Saurabh Netravalkar and Mark Adair provided the perfect start with the ball for WF, while all-rounders Mitchell Owen and Jack Edwards cleaned up the middle and lower order with three wickets each. It was a complete team effort, led by skipper Maxwell and the bowling unit, resulting in a thumping 113-run victory.
Man of the Match
Maxwell was outstanding with the bat, and his brilliant century earned him the Man of the Match award.