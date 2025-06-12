Mehidy Hasan Miraz Named Bangladesh’s New ODI Captain
In a significant leadership reshuffle, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the new captain of the men’s One Day International (ODI) team. The 27-year-old off-spinner takes over from Najmul Hossain Shanto and is set to lead the side for the next 12 months, starting with the upcoming three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka.
Miraz, currently ranked No. 4 among ODI all-rounders by the ICC, expressed his joy at being entrusted with the role. “Captaining the national team is a dream come true. I’m incredibly honoured by the trust the Board has placed in me,” he said, emphasizing his desire for the team to play "fearless cricket" and stay committed to representing the nation with heart.
A proven performer, Miraz has already led the team in four ODIs in Shanto’s absence and boasts a record of 1617 runs and 110 wickets from 105 matches. His inclusion in the elite club of Bangladeshi cricketers with over 1000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs further underlines his all-round credentials.
BCB’s Cricket Operations Committee Chairman, Nazmul Abedeen, highlighted Miraz’s consistency and maturity as key reasons for the appointment. “His performances, leadership qualities, and overall maturity make him a fitting choice to guide the team through this transitional phase in our ODI journey,” Abedeen said.
Meanwhile, the BCB acknowledged Shanto’s contributions, noting that he remains a vital part of the team’s leadership structure and batting lineup.