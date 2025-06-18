Melbourne Renegades Keep Title-Winning Coach Simon Helmot for Three More Years
Simon Helmot, the coach who led the Melbourne Renegades to their first Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) title last season, has signed a new three-year deal. This means he’ll stay with the team until at least WBBL13. The decision comes after Helmot turned the Renegades from a struggling side into champions.
Helmot became the Renegades’ WBBL coach four years ago. Before this, he had coached men’s teams around the world, including in the IPL and CPL. His first three seasons with the Renegades were up and down, but last year, everything clicked. The team gelled under his leadership, especially with captain Sophie Molineux playing a key role.
“Last season was very special for our players and staff, and I’m happy to keep coaching this team,” Helmot said. “Winning a title is hard, which makes being part of this group even more special.”
Helmot praised the teamwork with General Manager James Rosengarten and team captain Sophie Molineux. He said they were key to the club’s success.
Team Changes and What’s Next
While Helmot’s new deal brings coaching stability, the team still needs to secure contracts with two important players , captain Sophie Molineux and star Georgia Wareham.
The Renegades have kept West Indies star Hayley Matthews and signed young talent Tess Flintoff from rivals Melbourne Stars. But they still need to re-sign Molineux and Georgia Wareham, two important players who haven’t yet agreed to new deals.
The club has also added Rob Cassell as an assistant coach for the men’s team. Cassell, a former fast bowler, has worked with Cricket Victoria and will bring new ideas to the team.
Helmot’s positive approach helped bring the players together. Molineux and Matthews have both praised him for understanding the challenges players face, especially those who travel the world for cricket. Fans have also connected with the team’s story, especially after they played inspired cricket following teammate Josie Dooley’s health struggles.
Off the field, the Renegades have renewed their partnership with compare & connect, a company that supports the team’s coaches. This deal will help share behind-the-scenes content and run coaching programs for young players.
With Helmot staying on, the Renegades have a strong chance to keep winning. But keeping the team together and defending their title won’t be easy. The next step is the Big Bash Overseas Player Draft, where they’ll look to add more talent.
“We have a great group of players who love this club and want to achieve more,” Helmot said. “I’m excited for what’s next.”
For the Renegades, the future looks bright, but the real challenge starts now.