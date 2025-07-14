MI New York Secures a Remarkable Victory Against Washington Freedom in the Final of MLC 2024
What a remarkable turnaround MI New York has made in the MLC this season. From being at the rock bottom of the table in the middle phase of the tournament to making a comeback and winning the 2025 trophy, it has been an inspiring cricketing journey for them. Ugarkar’s heroics with the ball in the last over were enough to win his team their second MLC title.
Washington Freedom, on the other hand, would be disappointed with the end result after a superb performance in the group stage, winning eight of their 10 matches. They reached the Final after the Qualifier 1 against Texas Super Kings was washed out and they qualified based on their superior standing in the group stage.
It was one of the best MLC Finals, as it went down to the last ball and was decided by a run-out and a one-run margin. A 22-year-old American pacer with no international experience to his name was up against two superstars in T20 cricket, and he still came out with a win. Ugarkar’s calm and composed bowling helped him defend 12 runs in the final over against the hard-hitting Glenn Maxwell and Glenn Phillips.
Toss and Team News
Maxwell won the toss and decided Washington would field first. Both teams didn’t make any changes to their playing XI from the previous match.
MI New York XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Michael Bracewell, Nicholas Pooran (capt), Kieron Pollard, Kunwarjeet Singh, Tajinder Singh, Tristan Luus, Trent Boult, Nosthush Kenjige, Rushil Ugarkar
Washington Freedom XI: Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wk), Glenn Phillips, Glenn Maxwell (capt), Jack Edwards, Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Lockie Ferguson
De Kock, Monank Provide a Lightning Start
MI New York had the perfect start to the Final, thanks to their opening pair of De Kock and Monank Patel. De Kock was the aggressor in this partnership, while Monank Patel provided the support from the other end. The two paired for a 74-run partnership, dominated by the Proteas wicketkeeper. Monank fell to Ferguson after playing a good innings of 28.
De Kock then went on to form a partnership with skipper Pooran, taking the team’s total to 148 inside 16 overs. Wickets kept tumbling around him, but he remained focused, scoring 77 off 46 deliveries. His innings was vital in taking MI New York’s total to 180.
Ravindra, Phillips Take Freedom Closer to the Target
In response, Washington Freedom didn’t have the best of starts as Boult took the double wickets of Mitchell Owen and Andries Gous in the first over. Ravindra, on the other hand, looked comfortable in the middle and formed two great partnerships—first with Jack Edwards and then with Glenn Phillips.
Ravindra’s 70 from 41 balls put Freedom in the driving seat, with some of the biggest hitters in the game, including Glenn Maxwell, yet to come out. They weren’t getting much closer to the target until Phillips found his gears, scoring 48 off 34. He and Maxwell were on the crease in the last three overs, needing 39. Phillips smashed two sixes in the 18th over off Luus, followed by one in Trent’s 19th over. The match came down to the final over with 12 runs to defend for Ugarkar—and we all know what happened next.
Player of the Match
Ugarkar’s superb final over won him the Player of the Match award.
Player of the Series
Mitchell Owen was at the top of his game for Washington Freedom throughout the tournament. He performed with both ball and bat, scoring 313 runs and taking 14 wickets. He was awarded the Player of the Series honors.