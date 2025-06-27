Milne is Back as New Zealand Announces Squad for the T20 Tri-Series in Zimbabwe
Rob Walter’s era as the new white-ball head coach begins as New Zealand announces the T20 squad for the tri-series in Zimbabwe, with South Africa being the third team. Experienced pacer Adam Milne gets a call-up to the T20 side, while Bevon Jacobs receives his maiden T20 call-up to the Kiwi national team.
However, the New Zealand squad will miss the experience of former skipper Kane Williamson. Williamson recused himself from the series due to his commitment with Middlesex and will go on to play in The Hundred for the London Spirit.
New Zealand will also be without experienced pacers Ferguson, Jamieson, and Ben Sears. Lockie Ferguson has been rested by the management, while Jamieson is on leave, awaiting the birth of his first child. Ben Sears, on the other hand, is out due to a side injury.
The positive news for the Kiwis is the return of ace pacer Adam Milne. Milne has been on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery. He last played a T20I in February 2024 and missed the 2024 T20 World Cup due to injury. Milne has been performing well in Major League Cricket, taking nine wickets in just four matches for Texas Super Kings.
Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra are also back in the T20I squad for New Zealand, along with skipper Mitchell Santner. The trio missed the last Kiwi T20I series against Pakistan due to their commitments in the IPL. Rising star Bevon Jacobs gets his maiden call-up to the national side after being picked by Mumbai Indians in the IPL mega draft last year.
"I think we've got a really strong squad for this tour, and I'm looking forward to getting the team together and getting into the work," Walter said. "We've got some good experience in the side, and it's nice to be able to welcome back a few of the players who missed the March series against Pakistan because of the IPL.
"It should be a great T20 tri-series with South Africa, who are a very strong side, and Zimbabwe, who play well at home in their own conditions."
"Bevon's been an outstanding performer in domestic cricket and has gained some experience in franchise leagues around the world, so it'll be a good chance for him to get back into the squad and potentially play," he said.
"Adam's a really skilled T20 bowler; he's particularly proficient with the ball up front and brings that extra pace and bounce. With the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, and Kyle Jamieson out, it's great to be able to lean on an experienced head in Adam.
"With the T20 World Cup around the corner, all of our upcoming series are critically important to our build-up. This series gives us the opportunity to test the breadth of our squad, explore different players, and potentially different combinations against some quality opposition."
New Zealand will also play a two-Test series against Zimbabwe after the T20I tri-series.
New Zealand Men's T20I Squad:Mitchell Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi