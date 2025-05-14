Miraz’s Moment: Bangladesh Star Clinches ICC Men’s Player of the Month
By Mehr Jan
Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s stellar all-round display in April has earned him the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award, edging out competitors Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe and New Zealand's Ben Sears.
The 27-year-old becomes just the third cricketer from Bangladesh to win the honor, joining the elite company of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan.
“It’s an incredible honor,” Mehidy said in an ICC statement. “These awards represent the pinnacle of recognition for any player, and to be chosen through a global vote makes it even more meaningful.”
The accolade follows Mehidy’s standout performance in the two-match home Test series against Zimbabwe, where he was named both Player of the Series and Player of the Match in the second Test.
Mehidy was electric across both matches, finishing the series with 116 runs at an average of 38.66 and grabbing 15 wickets at a stingy 11.86 average.
A Full-Circle Moment
For Mehidy, the recognition is not just about recent success—it’s a nod to a journey that began nearly a decade ago.
“Moments like this remind me of the early days,” he said, reflecting on his rise. “Being named Player of the Tournament in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup was a turning point. This award feels just as special.”
He credited his teammates, coaches and fans for their unwavering support: “This award belongs to them too. It’s a reminder to keep pushing, keep growing, and keep representing Bangladesh with pride.”
With this milestone, Mehidy Hasan Miraz not only adds a personal achievement to his resume but also continues to elevate Bangladesh’s growing stature in international cricket.