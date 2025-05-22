Mitchell Marsh and O’Rourke Spoil the Party for Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad
Mumbai Indians fans will be fuming right now at Lucknow Super Giants and especially Mitchell Marsh, whose maiden IPL century squeezed MI’s chances of a top-two finish. With 18 points, GT is still at the top of the table, but having played one more game than RCB and PBKS, they are no longer the masters of their own fate. They now need either PBKS or RCB to lose one of their remaining two matches to have a chance at a double shot at the final.
Toss and Team News
Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl first. GT made no changes, while for LSG, Akash Singh made a comeback into the team.
LSG Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Will O'Rourke
Impact Subs: Akash Singh, M Siddharth, Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, Arshin Kulkarni
GT Playing XI: Shubman Gill (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Subs: Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Dasun Shanaka
Marsh Madness Takes LSG to a Big Total
Mitchell Marsh has been in excellent form this season, despite his team being eliminated from playoff contention. He scored a sensational century — his first in the IPL and second in T20s — to steer LSG to a huge total. The way he paced his innings was like watching a master at work. He brought up his fifty in 33 balls, while his second fifty came in just 23 deliveries, including a 25-run over off Rashid Khan.
Pooran was back to his best as well. The West Indian was in sublime form at the start of the season but had drifted away from it midway. However, he has made a strong comeback in the last two games — scoring 37 in the previous match and an unbeaten 56 off 27 balls in this one. His innings was key to LSG’s acceleration at the end, posting a mammoth total of 235 on the board.
Rare Failure for GT’s Top Three
GT has been relying on their top three all season. Seventy-seven percent of their total runs have come from the bats of Sai, Gill, and Buttler. At least one of them has been present at the crease until the 15th over in most games, highlighting the entire batting order's dependence on their form.
However, today was different. Despite a bright start — 46 runs in 4.3 overs — the wicket of Sai triggered a domino effect, with both Gill and Buttler falling shortly after. Both Gill and Buttler got into the 30s but failed to convert their starts into significant scores, reducing GT to 96 for 3 in 9.3 overs.
Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan kept GT in the game, scoring 36 runs in the 14th and 15th overs. But a double-wicket 17th over by O’Rourke broke GT’s momentum. Shahrukh’s 57 off 29 balls helped GT reach 202, but they ultimately lost the match by 33 runs.
Player of the Match
Mitchell Marsh’s century was the key difference between the two sides and earned him the Man of the Match award.