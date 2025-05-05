Mitchell Owen’s IPL Journey Hinges on Peshawar Zalmi’s PSL Fate
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have moved swiftly to replace the injured Glenn Maxwell in their IPL 2025 squad, signing Australian all rounder Mitchell Owen.
However, Owen’s immediate availability remains uncertain due to his ongoing commitments with Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), highlighting the complexities of modern cricket’s franchise driven calendar.
Glenn Maxwell’s IPL campaign ended prematurely after he fractured a finger during the tournament. The Australian star struggled for form, registering single digit scores in five of his six innings, with a highest score of just 30.
His absence left a void in PBKS’s middle order, prompting the franchise to turn to Mitchell Owen, a rising talent fresh off a breakout season in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Owen, a 23-year-old Tasmanian, emerged as one of the most exciting young players in T20 cricket after a stellar BBL season. He finished as the tournament’s leading run scorer with 452 runs at a strike rate of 203.60, including a match winning 108 off 42 balls in the final to guide Hobart Hurricanes to the title.His bold batting and handy medium pace bowling make him a valuable asset, fitting PBKS’s high-tempo approach this season.
Owen’s transition to the IPL, however, is complicated by his current stint with Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL. Zalmi are fifth in the standings, with their final group-stage match scheduled for May 9. If they qualify for the playoffs, Owen’s PSL commitments could extend until the final on May 18, just two days before the IPL playoffs begin.
This overlap means Owen may miss PBKS’s remaining group stage matches, joining only if the team advances to the knockout stages. PBKS, currently second in the IPL standings, are banking on his potential impact in the playoffs, should they qualify.
PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting, who also serves as Hobart Hurricanes’ head of strategy, has closely monitored Owen’s development. Ponting’s endorsement played a key role in the franchise’s decision to sign the young all rounder. Owen’s recent performances in the SA20 and PSL, though modest in the latter with an average of 16.83 in six innings, have further cemented his reputation as a dynamic T20 player.
Owen’s entry into the PSL itself came under unusual circumstances. He was signed by Peshawar Zalmi as a replacement for Corbin Bosch, who withdrew from the tournament to join Mumbai Indians (MI) as an injury replacement for Lizaad Williams.