Mitchell Starc Leads the List of High-Profile Players that will Miss the Remaining IPL 2025
Mitchell Starc will not return to finish the IPL 2025 season with Delhi Capitals, citing national duty and growing safety concerns following deadly India-Pakistan clashes earlier this month.
His withdrawal signals a broader trend, with several international players exiting the tournament ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final and other international commitments, leaving IPL franchises scrambling in the tournament’s final stretch.
Starc, 35, played all 11 games for Delhi Capitals and was their leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets, including a five-wicket haul. Delhi, currently fifth on the table and fighting for a playoff spot, now faces a major setback. The veteran pacer has opted to remain in Australia to prepare for the WTC Final against South Africa, scheduled for June 11 at Lord’s.
The IPL was briefly suspended after four days of violent cross-border exchanges between India and Pakistan. The Delhi Capitals were in Dharamsala when a match was abruptly abandoned due to “floodlight failure,” although explosions were reported earlier that day in nearby Jammu. Players were evacuated immediately. Australian media later confirmed Starc had informed Delhi Capitals he would not return.
His withdrawal also carries financial implications. Bought for INR11.75 crore, Starc could lose up to INR 3.92 crore if Delhi qualifies for the playoffs, as players are paid on a pro-rata basis. Even if Delhi does not advance, he may still face a loss of around INR 3.7 crore, depending on the number of missed matches.
Other Key Players Also Withdraw Ahead of Playoffs
Josh Hazlewood, also part of Australia’s Test setup, remains in doubt for Royal Challengers Bengaluru due to a shoulder injury. RCB currently stands second in the table with three league games left.
Pat Cummins and Travis Head, both with Sunrisers Hyderabad, will return to complete the IPL season before joining Australia’s WTC squad in the UK. Sunrisers are already out of contention, allowing them some flexibility. The full Australian squad is scheduled to assemble in England on June 4.
On the South African side, the cricket board has taken a firm stand. Eight WTC squad players, including Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, and Tristan Stubbs, are currently in the IPL.
But South African coach Shukri Conrad said: “As it stands, we’re not budging on this,” confirming their players must return by May 26 to prepare for the WTC warm-up match against Zimbabwe.
Meanwhile, other franchises are facing similar disruptions. England’s Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans) will miss the playoffs to play in the ODI series against West Indies and has been replaced by Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis. Jacob Bethell (RCB) and Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians) are also heading home for England duty. South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen will also miss the closing phase.
Delhi Capitals are further weakened by the confirmed exits of Faf du Plessis (injury and personal reasons), Donovan Ferreira, and Jake Fraser-McGurk (personal reasons). Tristan Stubbs will also leave before the playoffs. Only Sediqullah Atal (Afghanistan) remains available with no clarity on his playoff status.
Punjab Kings lost Glenn Maxwell (finger injury) and Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), replaced by Mitchell Owen and Kyle Jamieson respectively. Rajasthan Royals will miss Jofra Archer, who continues to prioritise his Test return. Mumbai Indians have seen exits like Ryan Rickelton (joining South African Test squad), and Will Jacks, with replacements stepping in where possible.
In total, at least 14 overseas players are confirmed to miss the remainder of IPL 2025, with more uncertain. While IPL rules permit temporary replacements, these fill-ins are ineligible for retention in the next mini-auction.
As the league heads into its final phase, with playoffs beginning May 29 and the final now rescheduled to June 3 , teams face a depleted talent pool, disrupted lineups, and increased unpredictability. The IPL 2025 season, already interrupted by geopolitics and now thinned by global cricketing calendars, continues, but not without a cost.