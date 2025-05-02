Mohammad Amir Re-Signs with Essex for T20 Blast
Essex County Cricket Club has announced the return of seasoned Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir for the upcoming season of the T20 Blast. The 33-year-old will be reuniting with the club where he previously played from 2017 to 2019.
Amir is one of the most experienced T20 bowlers in the global circuit, having featured in 322 T20 matches and claiming 371 wickets across various leagues. For Pakistan, he has represented the national team in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20 Internationals, earning a reputation for his lethal pace and ability to deliver under pressure.
Chris Silverwood, Essex’s Director of Cricket, expressed his enthusiasm about Amir's return:
“I know the experience and skillset he brings, having worked with him here before,” said Silverwood. “He will certainly strengthen what is already a strong squad for our T20 Blast campaign this season.”
Amir is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League for the Quetta Gladiators, where—despite not making significant statistical contributions—his presence has positively impacted the team. The Gladiators currently sit second on the league table.
Speaking about his return to Essex, Amir shared his excitement: “I am very excited to join Essex once again. I have always enjoyed my time at this club where I feel at home, and the love I received from the team and the amazing supporters was overwhelming.”
Amir will be available for the entire group stage of the T20 Blast. Should Essex qualify for the knockout rounds, there is potential for an extension of his contract.
Essex will begin their 2025 T20 Blast campaign against Hampshire Hawks on May 30. After a disappointing 2024 season that saw them finish fifth in the South Group, the club will be hoping that Amir’s experience and firepower can help them mount a stronger challenge this time around.