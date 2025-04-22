Mukesh Kumar and KL Rahul Register Yet Another Victory for Delhi Capitals
KL Rahul helped Delhi Capitals secure a win in his reunion with his former side, scoring a well-timed half-century. With this victory, DC narrowed the gap between themselves and current league leaders Gujarat Titans, while LSG remain in fifth place—just outside the playoff spots. This marks their second loss in the last three matches, a worrying trend with teams like the Mumbai Indians gaining momentum.
Toss and Team News
Delhi skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl first. DC made one change, bringing in Dushmantha Chameera for Mohit Sharma. LSG remained unchanged.
DC Playing XI: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
LSG Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav
Excellent Start by Openers, but Middle Order Fails Again
LSG’s top order has been among the most in-form this season, but once again, the middle order failed to build on a strong platform. Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh were brilliant up top, stitching together a partnership of 87 in 10 overs. Markram, in particular, was dominant, punishing every bad ball and scoring a quickfire 52 off 33 before falling immediately after reaching his half-century.
Marsh’s 45 off 37 might appear slow, but in context, it was a well-paced innings. Unfortunately for LSG, his dismissal triggered a collapse, and none of the remaining batters were able to find rhythm.
LSG brought in Ayush Badoni as their Impact Player to salvage the innings, and he did a decent job, scoring 36 off 21 during a phase where everyone else struggled. Even the experienced David Miller couldn’t time his shots, finishing with a scratchy 14 off 15 deliveries. It was that kind of day for LSG.
DC bowlers, particularly in the second half of the innings, were outstanding with their lengths. After going wicketless until the final ball of the 10th over, they bounced back strongly, conceding only 72 runs for five wickets in the last 10 overs. Mukesh Kumar was the standout, bowling exceptionally well at the death to finish with four wickets for 33 runs in his four overs.
Porel and Rahul’s Fifties Seal the Chase
Despite a bit of movement on the pitch, Delhi’s top order made the chase look easy. Porel started positively, rotating strike well and putting away loose deliveries. Karun Nair fell early for 15, but KL Rahul, facing his former side, played a composed and impactful knock.
Rahul and Porel put together a 69-run partnership that put DC firmly in control. Porel reached his fifty before being dismissed by Markram, but Axar Patel then came in and played his best innings of the season. His fluent 34 not out ensured DC crossed the finish line with 13 balls to spare.
Man of the Match
Mukesh Kumar earned Player of the Match honors for his pitch-perfect bowling performance, particularly in the death overs.