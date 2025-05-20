Mumbai Indians Boost Their Side with Three New Signings Just Before the Play-Offs
Mumbai Indians have added some big names to their squad just ahead of their final league games. With the play-offs about to begin soon, these new reinforcements will certainly add strength and depth to an already dominating MI side.
Among the new additions are the England duo of Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson, and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka. These players will temporarily replace Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, and Corbin Bosch, who are set to join their national squads.
These replacements will be available after the commencement of the play-offs. As Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are still fighting for the final spot in the top four, there is a chance that these players may not feature in a single match.
As for the signing fees, Bairstow will join at a price of INR 5.25 crore, while fast bowler Gleeson was picked at a reserve price of INR 1 crore, and Asalanka for INR 75 lakhs. Bairstow went unsold in November’s Mega Auction and has instead been busy with Yorkshire, captaining them in county cricket. However, he will now miss Friday’s match and the first two matches of the T20 Blast.
Punjab Kings Finally Get the Good News
Punjab Kings have received a huge boost as well just before their final league match with the arrival of their four star foreign players. The Aussie trio of Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, and Aaron Hardie, along with Kiwi quick Kyle Jamieson, will be back in the squad for their match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 24.
Stoinis and Inglis have been with the squad from the beginning and have been in and out of the matchday teams regularly. Stoinis has scored 82 runs in seven innings, while Inglis has hit 92 runs in six. Hardie, on the other hand, was bought for INR 1.25 crore but is yet to feature in a game.
Jamieson was signed mid-season to replace the injured Lockie Ferguson. The two players will have an important role to play for PBKS, especially considering that Marco Jansen will leave for the World Test Championship final at the end of the league stage.