Mumbai Indians Complete the Final Four by Eliminating Delhi Capitals from Play-Off Contention
Mumbai Indians have qualified for the playoffs after a disappointing last season and a horrible start this year. The five-time champions have been on a roll since the middle of the season, dominating every team and now having a chance to finish in the top two. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, were in scintillating form at the start of the season, but a dip in form in the middle has cost them a place in the final four.
Toss and Team News
Axar Patel was a big miss for DC and one of the key reasons for their loss. In his absence, Du Plessis won the toss and decided to chase. Patel was replaced by Sameer Rizvi. Mumbai Indians made one change as well, bringing in Santner for Bosch.
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Players: Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (capt), Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Tristan Stubbs, Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Players: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Sediqullah Atal, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar
A Cautious and Match-Winning Innings by SKY
Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton started the innings by smashing every full ball to the boundary in the first two overs. However, Mustafizur, on his debut for DC, came in to bowl the third over and dismissed Rohit Sharma. Will Jacks came in and smashed a couple of boundaries before being caught by Mukesh Kumar off the bowling of Nigam for 21.
The pitch in Mumbai was favoring spin, and the spell by Kuldeep and Nigam put brakes on MI’s momentum. The two gave away just 47 runs in their eight overs, but the pace bowlers failed to maintain the pressure. The return of Chameera and Mukesh helped the batters put bat to ball, and MI were 123 for 5 in the 17th over.
Suryakumar Yadav made history today by posting his 12th consecutive 25+ score in T20s, equaling South Africa’s Temba Bavuma. His innings was full of patience, grit, and attacking intent. He scored 27 runs in his final seven deliveries, taking his total to 73 off 43 balls. He, along with Naman Dhir, scored 48 runs in the last two overs, taking MI’s total to 180.
Santner Shows His Class on a Fair Pitch
Delhi Capitals lost the big guns quite early, with KL Rahul and Du Plessis, their most experienced batters, going back to the dugout inside the third over with just 20 on the board. The in-form Porel joined them soon as well, stumped off a beautiful delivery by Will Jacks. Three boundaries in the same over by Nigam took DC to 49 for 3 at the end of the powerplay.
However, DC’s batters had no answers to the wizardry of Mitchell Santner. The Kiwi took full advantage of the tricky pitch and created plenty of problems for the batters. He ended his spell with figures of 3 for 11, conceding just one boundary. Bumrah was brilliant as well, taking three wickets while conceding just 12 runs in his 3.2 overs.
The top scorer for DC was Ashutosh Sharma, who played a well-fought knock of 35 off 33 deliveries. His innings was the reason his team managed to reach 120, ultimately losing the match by 60 runs.
Man of the Match
Suryakumar Yadav played a responsible innings, starting cautiously and shifting gears toward the end. His unbeaten 73 earned him the Man of the Match award.