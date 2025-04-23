Mumbai Indians Cruise to Third Place After Dominant Display With Bat and Ball Against SRH
Mumbai Indians are in red-hot form, winning four matches on the trot to jump to third place on the table. The return to form of Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma has done the trick, as MI completely dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their own backyard. SRH, meanwhile, are in trouble, languishing near the bottom of the standings and facing growing questions about their campaign.
Toss and Team News
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first. Both teams made one change each.
Mumbai Indians XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur
Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Satyanarayana Raju, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz
SRH XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (capt), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga
Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder
Disastrous Start for SRH; Klaasen the Lone Bright Spot
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top order continued to struggle, failing to lay a solid foundation. In the two matches where they did start well, they secured victories—but this wasn't one of them. Just like the reverse fixture last week, SRH failed to post a competitive total, and MI chased the target down with ease.
The top four SRH batters failed to reach double figures, and they were reduced to 13 for 4 inside the powerplay. The innings remained sluggish until the 14th over, when Klaasen launched a counterattack, scoring 31 runs across two overs. His 99-run stand with impact substitute Abhinav Manohar revived the innings, taking the score from 35 for 5 to 134 for 6. Klaasen top-scored with 71, while Manohar contributed a vital 43.
Despite Klaasen’s efforts, SRH could only manage 143.
Mumbai’s bowlers were clinical. Trent Boult led the attack, claiming four wickets for 26 runs. Rahul Chahar was equally impressive, conceding just 12 runs in his four overs and taking two key wickets in the powerplay.
Rohit’s Blitz Sets Up Comfortable Win, Finished by SKY
Rohit Sharma’s resurgence has come at the right time for MI, and he delivered again with a match-winning knock that propelled his team to third place. After Rickelton was caught and bowled by Unadkat in the second over, Will Jacks joined Rohit in the middle, and the pair launched a brutal counterattack on SRH’s bowlers. Their 64-run partnership laid the foundation for a smooth chase.
Jacks fell for 22, but Rohit continued his rich vein of form, smashing 70 runs off just 46 balls with a strike rate of 152. He struck eight fours and three sixes. Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) came in with intent, scoring a rapid 40* off 19 balls to seal the win with more than four overs to spare.
Man of the Match
Trent Boult earned the Man of the Match award for his fiery spell, finishing with figures of 4 for 26 and an economy rate of 6.5. His early breakthroughs set the tone for Mumbai’s dominant win.