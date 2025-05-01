Mumbai Indians Thrash Rajasthan Royals to Claim Top Spot
Mumbai Indians broke their Jaipur jinx in emphatic fashion, crushing Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs to rise to the top of the league standings. Having not won a match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium since 2012, Mumbai ended the drought with style—posting a record 217 and dismantling the Royals for just 117 in response. Rajasthan, meanwhile, have now lost eight out of 11 matches and have dropped out of the top four race.
Toss and Team News
Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to field first. However, injuries to Sandeep Sharma and Wanindu Hasaranga disrupted their bowling plans. Mumbai, on the other hand, went in unchanged.
Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Subs: Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju
Rajasthan Royals XI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Rathore, Yudhvir Charak, Kwena Maphaka
Rohit-Rickelton Set the Tone, Pandya-SKY Finish with Firepower
After a slow start (16 runs in 3 overs), openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton shifted gears, smashing 42 runs in the next three. Rohit countered Archer’s tight lines with clever off-side strokes, while Rickelton took on the bowlers with fearless intent—lifting multiple deliveries over the infield.
Rohit and Rickelton posted fluent half-centuries—53 and 62 respectively—building a 103-run opening stand. After their departure, it was Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya who lit up Jaipur. Both batters scored blistering 48s off 23 balls, punishing anything short or wide. Their partnership propelled Mumbai to 217/2—equaling the highest-ever T20 score at this venue.
Rajasthan Royals Collapse Under Pressure
Rajasthan’s chase never got off the ground. Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who starred in the previous game, fell for a duck. Jaiswal (13) and Rana (9) couldn’t build momentum either. Captain Riyan Parag managed 16 before falling to Bumrah.
With wickets tumbling at regular intervals, Rajasthan never looked competitive. Jofra Archer was the lone resistance, scoring 30 off 27 balls, but his efforts merely delayed the inevitable. Rajasthan were bundled out for 117 in the 17th over, losing by a massive 100-run margin.
Every Mumbai bowler chipped in with wickets, showcasing depth and discipline. Trent Boult and Karn Sharma were standouts with three wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah was economical and incisive, finishing with 2 for 15 in four overs.
Man of the Match
Ryan Rickelton, for his explosive start and wonderful innings, won the Man of the Match award.