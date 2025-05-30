Mumbai Indians to Play Qualifier 2 Against Punjab Kings After Eliminating Gujarat Titans
It was raining sixes in New Chandigarh as the Eliminator saw both teams hit a combined 25 sixes — the most in an IPL playoff match. Mumbai Indians came out on top in both departments, smashing 17 sixes and defending their target successfully. They will now face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, while Gujarat Titans are eliminated despite spending most of the season at the top of the table.
Toss and Team News
It was a surprising decision by Hardik Pandya to opt for batting after winning the toss, but it turned out to be a good one. Mumbai made three changes, with Bairstow, Gleeson, and Bava coming into the playing XI. Gujarat made two changes: Kusal Mendis replaced Buttler, and Washington Sundar came in for Arshad.
GT Playing XI: Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan
MI Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (capt), Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson
Impact Subs: Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley
Rohit-Bairstow Storm Through the Powerplay
Sharma and Bairstow’s opening blitz was the main reason MI could post such a high total. Jonny Bairstow, making his debut for MI and replacing Ryan Rickelton, played a smashing innings of 47 off just 22 balls. Rohit was dropped on 3 and again on 12, and he made GT pay by scoring 81 off 50 balls — his highest score this IPL season.
The difference between the two teams was the six-hitting ability of the middle order. With each wicket, the number of sixes only increased. Five MI batters hit three or more sixes, with nine of them coming in the last six overs. Pandya finished things off in style, smashing 22 runs in the final over by Coetzee and setting the second-highest target ever in an IPL playoff match.
GT’s bowling was disappointing. They failed to adjust their lines and lengths, repeatedly pitching in the same areas with the same pace despite being hit for boundaries in every over. They couldn’t execute their bowling plans, and their slower deliveries were largely ineffective. The only exception was Mohammed Siraj, who was the second-most economical bowler. Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore went for plenty but managed to take two wickets each.
GT Recovers After Gill’s Early Departure But Falls Short
Gujarat had a shaky start with skipper Shubman Gill trapped in front by Boult. Kusal Mendis played a couple of lovely shots but was dismissed for 20. However, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar built a solid partnership, reviving hopes for GT fans. The duo added 84 runs in 44 balls, bringing the equation to 77 needed off 39 balls.
But the momentum shifted again as Sundar fell for 48 and Sudharsan followed soon after, scoring 80. Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan all got starts, but none were able to finish the match, and GT fell 20 runs short.
Once again, Jasprit Bumrah was the game-changer for MI, conceding just 27 runs in a match that saw 436 runs scored. Boult was the most successful wicket-taker for MI, finishing with 2 wickets, though he was also the most expensive, conceding 56 runs — the most by any bowler in the match.
Man of the Match
Rohit Sharma was named Man of the Match for his blistering knock of 81.