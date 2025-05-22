Nahid Rana Pulls Out of Bangladesh's Tour of Pakistan, Soumya Sarkar Also Sidelined
Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana has withdrawn from the national team’s upcoming tour of Pakistan, joining fielding coach James Pamment and strength and conditioning coach Nathan Keily in pulling out of the trip. The trio’s absence comes as the Bangladesh team prepares for a three-match T20I series in Lahore, starting May 28.
Rana’s decision is believed to be influenced by a recent harrowing experience in Pakistan. He was part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) when players were urgently withdrawn due to escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan. According to Bangladesh Cricket Board’s cricket operations chairman, Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, Rana may still be recovering from the psychological impact of the incident.
“What Nahid Rana and Rishad [Hossain] faced recently, you can’t blame them for being traumatised,” Fahim said. “Which is probably why Rana has withdrawn from the tour.”
While some other players initially expressed concern, most changed their minds once it was confirmed that the bulk of the squad would travel. Fahim stressed that Pakistan offers the highest level of security for visiting teams, citing past tournaments and reassurances from the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi.
Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan, originally scheduled as a five-match series, has been trimmed to three T20Is set for May 28, 30, and June 1 in Lahore.
In a separate setback for Bangladesh, batter Soumya Sarkar has been ruled out of the series due to a back injury. Team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed the injury requires 10 to 12 days of rest, making Soumya unavailable for the tour.
All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been named as his replacement. Despite being left out of the original T20I squad, Mehidy’s recent form has been exceptional. He was named Player of the Tournament in the Bangladesh Premier League and starred in the Test series against Zimbabwe. Currently playing for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL playoffs, Mehidy will join the national squad in Lahore once his PSL commitments are complete.