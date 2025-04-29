Nat Sciver-Brunt Named England Women's Captain as Heather Knight Steps Down After Historic Tenure
In a significant shift for England women's cricket, Nat Sciver-Brunt has been named the new captain, stepping into the role after Heather Knight's influential nine-year leadership came to a close. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the appointment on Tuesday, April 29, marking the dawn of a new era for the national side.
Heather Knight, who made her debut in 2010, captained England from 2016 to 2024, steering the team through some of its most iconic moments, including the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup triumph on home soil.
Over her tenure, she played more than 250 international matches and earned a reputation for tactical acumen, resilience, and steady leadership under pressure. Knight’s individual stats are equally impressive: she has amassed over 7,000 international runs across formats and claimed more than 70 wickets, becoming one of England’s most dependable performers.
Taking over from such a decorated leader, Sciver-Brunt is no stranger to high expectations. Since debuting in 2013, she has played 259 matches across formats and contributed significantly with both bat and ball.
Known for her powerful strokeplay and consistency, Sciver-Brunt has racked up over 5,000 international runs and more than 150 wickets, placing her among the elite all-rounders in the game.
Sciver-Brunt has already shown promise as a stand-in skipper, leading England in 11 T20Is and one ODI, winning nine of those matches. Her partnership with newly appointed head coach Charlotte Edwards—a former England captain and one of the most successful figures in women’s cricket—will begin this summer during the home series against West Indies and India.
The duo will then look ahead to their biggest challenge: the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India.
In a statement, Sciver-Brunt said, “I'm really proud to take on the role of captain of the England Women's team... We have a really talented group, and we have a group that's united. It's a team I believe in.”
With leadership changes at the helm and a squad brimming with potential, England will hope this new chapter continues the legacy Knight helped build while embracing fresh ambition under Sciver-Brunt.