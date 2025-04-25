Netherlands Targets World Cup Path with Strong Squad Against UAE and Scotland
The Netherlands has named a 15-player squad for four critical One Day Internationals (ODIs) against Scotland and the United Arab Emirates in early May, aiming to solidify their position in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 standings.
Currently second with 20 points, just behind the USA, the Dutch are pushing to secure a top-four finish in this multi-year qualifying cycle, which grants entry to the 2027 World Cup Qualifier.
Led by captain Scott Edwards, the team combines seasoned players like pace bowler Paul van Meekeren, all-rounder Bas de Leede, and top-order batter Max O’Dowd with emerging names such as Noah Croes and Zach Lion-Cachet.
The inclusion of 38-year-old Roelof van der Merwe, a veteran all-rounder, adds strategic depth. “The selectors have maintained a balance between proven performers and promising youngsters,” noted one source, emphasizing the squad’s dual focus on immediate results and long-term development for the 2027 World Cup.
The ICC League 2 serves as a gateway to cricket’s premier global event. Each ODI offers points that determine rankings. The top four teams from this cycle advance to the 2027 Qualifier, joining six others for a final shot at World Cup entry.
The Netherlands’ fixtures against Scotland and the UAE, both mid-table contenders, are decisive. “Every point brings the teams closer to a potential World Cup appearance,” one report stressed.
All matches will alternate between Amsterdam’s VRA Ground and Utrecht’s Kampong Cricket Club from May 4–16. The Dutch open against UAE on May 6, followed by clashes with Scotland on May 10 and 16. UAE and Scotland will also face each other twice, making this a tri-series style round robin.
The 2027 World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, looms as the ultimate goal. For the Netherlands, regular participants in recent ICC events, this series is a stepping stone. As one source put it: “The Scott Edwards-led side would be keen to win all four games to consolidate their position.” Success here could edge them closer to their first World Cup since the 2023 edition in India, where they impressed despite an early exit.
Fixtures Overview
- May 4: Scotland vs UAE (Amstelveen)
- May 6: Netherlands vs UAE (Amstelveen)
- May 10: Netherlands vs Scotland (Amstelveen)
- May 12: UAE vs Netherlands (Utrecht)
- May 16: Netherlands vs Scotland (Utrecht)