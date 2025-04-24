New Zealand Cricket to Invest in MLC with the Launch of a New Franchise
In a groundbreaking move for the sport, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is set to become the first full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to directly invest in a foreign T20 league. NZC has announced its intention to partner with Major League Cricket (MLC) and launch a new franchise by 2027, marking a pivotal shift in the globalization and commercialization of the game.
According to reports, MLC is eyeing an expansion from six to eight teams by 2027, with the possibility of reaching ten teams by 2031. This expansion strategy is part of MLC's larger ambition to position itself among the world’s premier T20 leagues. Speculation is already swirling around the inclusion of a Canada-based franchise by 2031.
NZC’s partnership is with True North Sports Ventures (TNS), a U.S.-based consortium whose investors include 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers. The terms of the investment are already in place, and NZC will assume partial ownership of the franchise. Beyond capital, NZC will contribute high-performance and operational support—covering coaching, management, and staff integration. The franchise will also be plugged into New Zealand’s domestic high-performance framework, further strengthening its global cricketing footprint.
Notably, NZC is also exploring the option of investing in a second MLC franchise, though those discussions remain at an early stage.
Scott Weenink, CEO of NZC, emphasized the strategic importance of the move, noting the need to diversify income sources in a rapidly evolving cricketing landscape.
“We put in place a five-year strategic plan in the middle of last year, and one of the key takeaways was the urgent need to diversify away from a reliance on just broadcast revenue and ICC distributions,” Weenink said.
“At the moment, we don’t have our own franchise-based tournament. The Super Smash, which we own, is more development-focused. So this move aligns with our broader goal of developing revenue streams that can sustainably support our high-performance, grassroots, and community programs.”
Since its inception in 2023, MLC has quickly drawn global attention. The league already features heavy involvement from Indian Premier League stakeholders, with franchise owners of Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Mumbai Indians controlling various MLC teams. However, NZC’s investment stands out—it represents not just a financial stake but a significant endorsement from a full ICC member.
The move signals a new era for cricket, where national boards may increasingly view overseas leagues not just as partners, but as direct investments in the sport’s commercial and developmental future.