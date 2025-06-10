Nicholas Pooran Shocks the Cricketing World by Calling Time on International Cricket
Former West Indian skipper Nicholas Pooran has surprisingly retired from international cricket at the age of just 29. Pooran finishes as the most capped T20I player for West Indies, having played 106 matches. He is also the top run-scorer for his country in the format, amassing 2,275 runs with a strike rate of 137. In ODIs, he scored 1,983 runs at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 99.15.
Pooran made his international debut in T20Is in 2016 against Pakistan in the UAE. He was already considered a huge prospect for West Indies cricket before his debut, having represented his national side in the 2014 U19 World Cup. He made his ODI debut in 2018 against England and later played in the 2019 ODI World Cup.
Pooran became the white-ball skipper in 2022 but couldn’t leave a mark in his leadership role. West Indies performed poorly in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and were knocked out in the group stage, prompting Pooran to resign from the captaincy after just six months. His last appearance for West Indies came in December 2024 in an ODI against Bangladesh.
Pooran announced his retirement in a social media post, writing:
"After much thought and reflection, I've decided to announce my retirement from international cricket. This game we love has given and will continue to give so much — joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies. Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem, and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field... it's hard to put into words what that truly means to me. To have led the team as captain is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart.
To the fans — thank you for your unwavering love. You lifted me in the tough moments and celebrated the good ones with unmatched passion. To my family, friends, and teammates — thank you for walking the journey with me. Your belief and support carried me through it all. Though this international chapter of my career closes, my love for West Indies Cricket will never fade. I wish the team and the region nothing but success and strength for the road ahead."
Pooran’s retirement came as a shock to cricket fans around the world who were looking forward to seeing arguably the best T20 batter at the moment in the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup. His 2024 stats were incredible, as he smashed 170 sixes in T20 cricket — the most in a calendar year. He was also at his best in the recently concluded 2025 IPL, scoring 524 runs at a strike rate of 196.25, including five half-centuries.
Cricket West Indies also released a statement on Monday, thanking Pooran for his services:
"Cricket West Indies extends sincere gratitude and appreciation to Nicholas Pooran for his outstanding contributions to West Indies cricket," the statement read."We salute his achievements and thank him for the moments he has given fans across the region and beyond. We wish him all the very best in the next phase of his journey."