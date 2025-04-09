No Franchise, No Fuss: Brook Pledges Full Tilt for England
By Mehr Jan
Harry Brook isn’t just England’s new white-ball captain, he is also making one of cricket’s boldest statements in an era defined by paychecks over patriotism by saying no to overseas franchise cricket—for now.“I just want to play cricket for England,” he said.
Brook, 26, has shelved a £590,000 IPL deal with the Delhi Capitals for the second straight year, a move that comes with a likely two-year ban from the league under new rules.
But the Yorkshireman isn’t blinking. “To lose a little bit of money here and there—I’d take that any day to play for England.”
A Captain at the Crossroads
Brook’s rise to captaincy wasn’t built on T20 bravado alone. One of England’s few all-format mainstays, he ranks No. 2 in the ICC Test batting charts behind Joe Root and remains a cornerstone in England's red-ball vision under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.
So when it came to choosing between leading England to another T20 World Cup or reclaiming the Ashes, Brook didn’t hesitate.
“It’s the Ashes, I think,” he said without flinching. “I know I’ve taken over the white-ball captaincy, but the Ashes is the pinnacle of cricket for me still.”
Brook’s decision is as strategic as it is symbolic. Since last summer, he’s played 50 matches—38 of them for England across all formats, including two ICC tournaments.
Only five cricketers have had a busier stretch. At one point, he skipped a Caribbean white-ball tour and England’s Test series in India due to his grandmother’s illness and eventual passing. Then came the need to, as he said, “recharge after the busiest period in my career to date.”
Even now, Brook’s calendar is brutal. England faces six Tests this summer—including a historic one-off against Zimbabwe—followed by white-ball series against West Indies, South Africa, Ireland, New Zealand and the Ashes in Australia. After that, it’s straight into a Sri Lanka tour and then the T20 World Cup in India.
All Eyes on the Rebuild
Brook steps into a job that Jos Buttler vacated after England’s lackluster Champions Trophy campaign—capping a nine-month slump that also saw disappointment at the T20 World Cup.
Now, with a new World Cup just 10 months away, Brook’s first mission is clear: reset the tone and revive the culture.
“I think it was hard on Jos. He didn’t really have the best players at all times,” Brook said, acknowledging the challenges that come with a packed calendar. “Hopefully we can have that moving forward.”
Domestically, Brook will lead the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred and plans to play a few County Championship games for Yorkshire before the Zimbabwe Test. But when it comes to overseas leagues, nothing is destined.
“I haven’t completely given up franchise cricket,”Brook said. “But in the near future, I don’t see a way with the schedule that I’m going to have much time to play on the franchise circuit.”