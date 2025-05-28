Olympic Bound? GB Cricket Takes Shape for T20 Showdown in Los Angeles
By Mehr Jan
Cricket’s long-awaited return to the Olympic stage is gaining momentum, with plans for a unified Great Britain (GB) team now advancing steadily ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
The new entity, known as GB Cricket, aims to bring together men’s and women’s players from England, Scotland and potentially Northern Ireland for a historic run at Olympic gold—something not seen since 1900.
The formation of GB Cricket, spearheaded by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Scotland, marks a significant step forward as the sport reclaims its place in the Olympic arena. The last time cricket featured in the Games, Great Britain took gold in Paris, and the 2028 edition in Los Angeles will mark the sport’s long-overdue reappearance.
A structure is put into place that includes both executive and non-executive leadership from the ECB and Cricket Scotland.
A memorandum of understanding (MOU) will also be signed with Cricket Ireland to ensure Northern Irish players have a route to Olympic participation, though eligibility could be complicated by Ireland’s all-island representation.
Unlocking Olympic Eligibility
Cricket Ireland, which oversees players from both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, may see limited crossover.
However, notable names based in Northern Ireland—including Ireland's white-ball captain Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, and women’s wicketkeeper Amy Hunter—could be tapped for the GB squad if terms allow.
Once officially constituted, GB Cricket will need recognition from both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the British Olympic Association (BOA).
An ECB spokesperson confirmed that an agreement in principle has already been reached with the ICC, providing a clear runway for formal endorsement. The next step will be gaining full membership in the National Olympic Committee (NOC).
While the qualification format for the Olympic tournament has yet to be finalized, it has been agreed that England’s men’s and women’s teams will serve as the official qualifiers for Team GB. Once qualified, the squads will have the option to incorporate players from Scotland and Northern Ireland.