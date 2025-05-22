Oman Clinch Victory in Super Over After Dramatic Draw Against USA
USA and Oman went head-to-head in the tri-series that Canada is also a part of. Oman continued its winning run in the series, defeating the USA after having beaten Canada in the previous match. The USA has had a good run in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 so far, losing just five of their 17 matches before their latest loss to Oman.
USA’s skipper Monank Patel won the toss and invited Oman to bat first. Oman had a good start thanks to a brilliant innings by skipper Jatinder Singh. He scored a sensational century to help Oman post a big target. He brought up his 100 with a strike rate of exactly 100 before being dismissed by Netravalkar.
The lower order of Oman chipped in with runs as well. Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla, and Shakeel Ahmed all scored in the 40s to help the team reach a total of 266, which at the time looked enough to clinch the victory.
Milind Kumar bowled well for the USA, taking five wickets but was a touch expensive, conceding 66 runs in 9.3 overs. Saurabh Netravalkar took 3 wickets while Jasdeep Singh grabbed a couple.
The USA had a slow and nervy start in response, with star batter Andries Gous dismissed for just 16. Skipper Monank Patel couldn’t contribute much either and was caught and bowled by Aamir Kaleem for 22. Smit Patel scored 44 off 75 deliveries — quite slow considering the required run rate was almost 7 by the 25th over.
Saiteja Mukkamalla and Milind Kumar provided the much-needed momentum to the USA’s innings, adding 67 runs in 12 overs. Saiteja Mukkamalla scored 46, while Milind Kumar smashed 68 off 65 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes.
It seemed like Oman had the game in the bag, but a last-over blitz by Jasdeep Singh tied the match. He scored 17 runs in the final over, taking the match to a Super Over.
Super Over
Batting first, Harmeet Singh and Andries Gous could only manage 13 runs for the USA in the Super Over. They hit just one boundary, which wasn’t enough to win the match.
Jatinder Singh once again stepped up for Oman, scoring 12 runs in the first three deliveries to win the match comfortably with one ball to spare.
With this win, Oman climbed to third place in the CWL 2 table, surpassing Scotland. The USA remains in second place with 24 points, just 2 points behind leaders Netherlands.
Man of the Match
With a century in the first innings and a match-winning knock in the Super Over, Jatinder Singh was awarded the Man of the Match honor.