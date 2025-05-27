Pakistan and Bangladesh Gear Up for Crucial T20I Series Amid DRS Absence
Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to face off in a three-match T20I series starting May 28 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, a contest both teams hope will mark a turnaround in their recent struggles.
The series, initially planned as five T20Is, was shortened due to logistical and scheduling challenges, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL) overlapping with the original window.
Pakistan’s Transition Under Hesson
Pakistan enters the series under new white-ball coach Mike Hesson, appointed in mid-May 2025. Hesson, known for his tactical acumen, faces an immediate challenge with key players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi absent.
The squad features returning players such as Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman, alongside PSL performers Hasan Ali and Sahibzada Farhan. Ayub, despite a patchy PSL, remains a player to watch after his explosive form before injury, including a 98-run knock against South Africa.
Bangladesh’s Uphill Battle
Bangladesh arrives bruised from a shocking 2-1 series loss to the UAE and missing several first-choice players, including Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Soumya Sarkar due to injuries.
Newly appointed T20I captain Litton Das, who took over after Najmul Hossain Shanto’s resignation, faces scrutiny over his batting form. "Taskin and Fizz are key bowlers. But the young guys step up in their absence. They have a big opportunity to show their skills," Litton said, putting faith in his depleted squad.
DRS Controversy
The series will proceed without the Decision Review System (DRS), a setback attributed to the unavailability of technical staff post-PSL. The PCB confirmed Bangladesh’s awareness of the situation, but the absence of DRS raises concerns about umpiring accuracy. This follows similar issues during the PSL playoffs, where controversial decisions arose without the technology.
Historically, Pakistan dominates Bangladesh in T20Is, winning 16 of 19 encounters. However, Bangladesh’s recent win at the Asian Games—albeit with second-string sides—offers a glimmer of hope.
For Pakistan, it’s a chance to reboot under Hesson; for Bangladesh, a shot at redemption. With both teams languishing in ICC T20I rankings (Pakistan 8th, Bangladesh 9th), the series is more than just bilateral cricket—it’s a litmus test ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Schedule
- 1st T20I: May 28, Gaddafi Stadium
- 2nd T20I: May 30, Gaddafi Stadium
- 3rd T20I: June 1, Gaddafi Stadium