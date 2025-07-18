Pakistan Announces a Packed Schedule for the Women’s Cricket Team
The Pakistan Cricket Board announced a jam-packed schedule for the women’s side for the 2025–26 season on July 8. The upcoming season is going to be huge for women’s cricket, with two World Cups (2025 ODI World Cup and 2026 T20 World Cup) scheduled. Pakistan Women will start their new season with a 3-match T20 series against Ireland in Dublin in August.
In the buildup to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, Pakistan will host the South African women’s side for a 3-match ODI series in Lahore. The series is scheduled from September 16 to 22, after which Pakistan will leave for Sri Lanka, where all of their World Cup matches are scheduled. South Africa, on the other hand, will head to India.
Pakistan had a perfect run in the qualifiers of the ICC ODI World Cup. They will play all of their eight matches in Sri Lanka, as well as the knockout games if they qualify. Pakistan will head to South Africa in February for a white-ball series against the home side. The series will include three ODIs and three T20Is.
Pakistan will then host Zimbabwe for three ICC Women’s Championship ODIs and three T20Is in April–May. Pakistan’s T20 World Cup preparations will continue as they head to Ireland, playing a tri-series against the hosts and West Indies.
Pakistan’s Head of Women’s Cricket, Rafia Haider, was optimistic about the team’s performance in the upcoming major ICC events when asked. “The upcoming season is significant, with major events such as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on the horizon.
“Our international schedule has been designed to ensure thorough preparation, with quality opposition that will enable the players to perform well and contribute to the team’s success.”
Pakistan Women’s International Calendar (2025–26 Season):
- Three T20Is v Ireland, away (6–10 August, 2025)
- Three ODIs v South Africa, home (16–22 September, 2025)
- ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (30 September–2 November, 2025)
- Three ODIs and three T20Is v South Africa, away (7 February–2 March, 2026)
- Three ODIs and three T20Is v Zimbabwe, home (24 April–11 May, 2026)
- T20I Tri-Series v Ireland and West Indies, Ireland (May–June, 2026)
- ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, England (12 June–5 July, 2026)