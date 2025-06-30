Pakistan Appoints Former Kings XI Punjab Player as the Interim Head Coach
The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that former star all-rounder Azhar Mahmood will serve as the interim head coach of the Pakistan Test team. Mahmood has been with the Pakistan team for a long time now, serving in different roles, including as bowling and assistant coach.
The PCB has confirmed that Azhar Mahmood will serve in this role until the conclusion of his contract. His current contract runs till March 2026, meaning he will be in charge for the South Africa and Sri Lanka series at home.
In the release, PCB expressed their full trust and support in Azhar’s capabilities as head coach.
"A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience," said the release.
"Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core. His deep knowledge of the game, combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit, make him exceptionally well-suited for this position.
"His red-ball pedigree is underscored by two County Championship titles—an achievement that speaks volumes about his leadership, tactical acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence.
"The PCB is confident that under Azhar’s guidance, the red-ball squad will continue to grow in strength, discipline and performance on the global stage."
The PCB has been experimenting quite a lot with coaching roles recently, having changed six coaches in the last four years. In December 2024, then-Test head coach Jason Gillespie resigned from the role, citing personal reasons. However, it was later confirmed that the Australian was having a tough time with PCB management, especially Aaqib Javed, who was serving as director of cricket at the time.
Azhar Mahmood will replace Aaqib Javed as the red-ball coach, who took the job after Gillespie’s resignation. In a time when roles were changing at lightning speed, Azhar Mahmood’s presence has been a regular one.
In April last year, he was appointed assistant coach of the Pakistan team across all formats, while he was already serving as the assistant coach in the T20 format since March. However, since the arrival of Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach, Azhar has been missing from the scene. He wasn’t the assistant coach during the recent white-ball series against Bangladesh and is unlikely to continue in that role under Hesson.
Azhar Mahmood was a star all-rounder for Pakistan in the late 1990s and 2000s. He played professional cricket for more than 20 years, representing Pakistan in 143 ODIs and 21 Tests, taking 162 wickets and scoring three centuries. Since his retirement, he has coached in different formats and competitions around the world.