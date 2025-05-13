Pakistan Names Mike Hesson as New White-Ball Head Coach
Mike Hesson has been appointed as the new white-ball head coach of the Pakistan cricket team. The announcement was made by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Hesson, who is currently serving as the head coach of Islamabad United in the PSL, will officially join on May 26. Reports suggest that he has been appointed on a two-year contract.
Hesson was on the PCB’s radar as soon as the position of head coach became vacant in April. He is expected to be with the Pakistan team for the upcoming five-match T20 series against Bangladesh, if things go as planned.
Mike Hesson is one of the most seasoned coaches in the cricket circuit today. He was in charge of New Zealand’s men’s side for six years, during which the Kiwis became a formidable team across all formats. Under his guidance, they reached the 2015 World Cup final but lost to Australia. Hesson also served as the Director of Cricket for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL from 2019 to 2023.
Hesson will replace Aaqib Javed, who took over as interim head coach following the abrupt departure of Gary Kirsten. Kirsten had a two-year contract with the PCB, as white-ball coach, but left the role after just six months due to differences with board officials. Javed will now serve as Director of High Performance and will retain one of the five votes on the PCB selection committee.
"I am pleased to announce the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men's team," said PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. "Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides. We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan's white-ball cricket. Welcome to the team, Mike!"