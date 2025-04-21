Pakistan Qualifies for Women’s World Cup, But Won’t Play in India
By Mehr Jan
In a bold reaffirmation of Pakistan’s cricketing stance, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has ruled out sending the national women’s team to India for the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. Instead, he stated that Pakistan would only participate in the tournament if their matches are held at a neutral venue.
“Just like India was permitted to play at a neutral venue during the Champions Trophy, we expect the same treatment,” Naqvi said. “Agreements must be respected.”
The decision echoes a previously adopted hybrid model, which allows India and Pakistan to play ICC tournament matches at neutral locations when either is the host nation.
That arrangement, valid through 2027, was designed to ease ongoing diplomatic tensions that have disrupted bilateral cricket between the two countries.
India is scheduled to host the Women’s World Cup from Sept. 29 to Oct. 26, with Australia
Women’s Squad Delivers; Naqvi Promises Rewards
Pakistan’s qualification for the marquee event comes on the heels of an undefeated run during the recent Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers. The team recorded convincing wins over Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Thailand, and Bangladesh.
Naqvi, who met with the squad earlier in the day, lauded their performance and hinted at a forthcoming reward package. “The team truly understood how to capitalize on home conditions and delivered as a united front,” he said. “Their collective effort deserves recognition, and we’ll be announcing something special soon.”
He attributed the team’s recent success to subtle changes in the squad and expressed optimism that similar improvements would follow for the Under-19 and Pakistan A teams.
The neutral venue strategy was previously employed during the 2023 Asia Cup and is part of a broader agreement covering several upcoming ICC events.
As part of this structure, proposed neutral venues must be approved by the ICC, with final decisions resting jointly with the host board and governing body.