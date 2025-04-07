Pakistan right now are cricket’s best attempt at understanding Murphy’s Law
If you got a dollar for every triumph Pakistan experienced in New Zealand over the past few weeks, you wouldn’t be too rich. In fact, you’d only be one dollar richer, because, barring what felt like a parallel-universe Pakistan team’s win in the third T20I, the visitors didn’t get much out of this tour. They lost plenty, though. Anything that could go wrong for them, did. Anything that could spare them more misery conveniently deviated from their way. And that’s not even counting their match results.
Loads of off-field lows followed them around. Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to more slow over-rate offences than his press conference appearances. Across three games, Pakistan lost 25% of their match fees for bowling slow. This probably made up for the only consistent aspect about this tour- well, that and their bleak performances.
Amidst this farcical display by Pakistan, there was also a blot of ugliness that unfolded during the last ODI. A foaming-at-the-mouth Khushdil Shah was physically restrained by security as he lunged toward what were reportedly a couple of Afghanistan fans chanting hateful slogans against Pakistan.
But if the off-field hiccups were intended to take away the attention from how they fared on the field against a New Zealand team featuring more domestic Shield players than some actual Shield teams, they gravely failed at that, as well.
Pakistan could not chase a daunting 344 in the first ODI, they also fell short of outdoing a middling 264 in the last. They failed with a team carrying only hopefuls. They failed with regulars returned. Every game carried an air of quiet apprehension around it, not the nerve-wracking kind, but the kind that guaranteed, with eerie accuracy, that something would falter. And eventually, it always did.
Limiting their slip to this tour only would be fair by no means. Pakistan have only won one out of eight ODIs and one out of five T20Is since the start of this year. They ended their World Test Championship (WTC) cycle as the bottom-most team.
Whatever is happening to them is happening regardless of formats, regardless of players involved, and regardless of who they play. This isn’t just a slump. Pakistan have gone through plenty of them to know when they see one. This one lacks hope, which is usually nurtured by players in the team. This also lacks certainty, which is ideally provided by the administration. Pakistan, unfortunately, are at a juncture where both of them are malfunctioning to the point of hilarity, and each’s decline is fuelling the other.
It’s like a lifeline going flat. There isn’t much left to do. Grab defibrillators if you must.