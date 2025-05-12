Pakistan Super League to Resume in Third Week of May, Says PCB
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will resume in the third week of May, after discussions with all stakeholders. Reports suggest matches are expected to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore with games between 17 and 25 May.
The league was postponed at the halfway stage due to military escalation between Pakistan and India. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was also postponed during a match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals and is likely to restart in the same window.
PCB held a meeting with major stakeholders and franchise owners to discuss the dates and timing of the remaining fixtures. One of the most pressing issues in the discussions was the availability of foreign players. According to multiple reports, the return of the majority of foreign players is unlikely due to the lingering possibility of renewed military clashes.
This uncertainty is a major concern, as the availability of players can significantly affect the balance between the squads. While some franchises are expected to miss key foreign players, others remain confident about their players' return.
There is also the possibility of a replacement draft—a plan that is being seriously considered by the PCB. However, the main hurdle to this is the availability of players due to the ongoing IPL. The schedule will also need to be revised, as the previously planned final on May 18 is now impossible to follow.
PSL’s schedule and venues were changed multiple times during the clashes. After the Pindi Stadium was allegedly damaged by an Indian drone, the league was initially shifted to Karachi. Then, the PCB announced that the PSL would move to the UAE and all players were asked to leave. However, as the clashes intensified and the IPL was suspended as well, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the suspension of the PSL too, on the advice of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
PSL X will mark the end of the 10-year lease for the five franchises, after which the terms can be renegotiated or renewed. Franchise owners will have the option to opt out of the renewal. Several owners are reportedly pushing to own their franchises in perpetuity, unlike the current rolling contracts.