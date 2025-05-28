Pant Fined INR 30 Lakh for Third Slow Over-Rate Offence in IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has been fined INR 30 lakh for his team's slow over-rate during their IPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday in Lucknow. This marks LSG’s third such offence of the season, with previous violations recorded on April 5 and April 26.
As per the IPL's updated Code of Conduct, while Pant has avoided suspension, unlike in previous seasons, he incurs a heavy financial penalty. The rest of the playing XII were also penalized, each fined either INR 12 lakh or 50% of their match fees, whichever is lower.
The match itself was a high-scoring thriller. Pant led from the front with a blistering unbeaten 118 off 61 deliveries, propelling LSG to 227 for 3. However, RCB successfully chased down the target with six wickets and eight balls to spare, thanks to a composed 54 from Virat Kohli and a match-winning unbeaten 85 from Jitesh Sharma.
The loss capped a disappointing season for LSG, who finished seventh on the points table with six wins and 12 points from 14 matches. RCB, on the other hand, continued their dominant run and secured a spot in Qualifier 1 with 19 points in the league stage.