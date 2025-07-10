Pant Off the Field in the Third Test after Suffering Blow to Finger
The Indian cricket team had a major injury scare on Day 1 of the third Test as they had to substitute star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant due to a finger injury. Pant was hit on the left hand while trying to collect a ball on the leg side.
Pant received medical attention, resulting in a long break, but the wicketkeeper-batsman couldn’t carry on beyond the over and was substituted at the end of the 34th over of the match. Bumrah was looking in good form as he bowled a fiery outswinging delivery down the leg side. Pant tried to catch the ball but was hit directly on the index finger. He looked in considerable pain as he received treatment, which was visible while he was trying to put his glove back on.
The rules for a substitute wicketkeeper were changed in 2017 by the ICC, after which the wicketkeeper can be replaced, but the substitute won’t be allowed to bat. This means that India might have to bat with 10 men in case Pant is unable to come out to bat.
Pant has been phenomenal for the Indian side in Test cricket since his debut in 2017. He is the second-highest run-getter for India in Tests since his debut. He also scored centuries in both innings of the Headingley Test, becoming the first wicketkeeper after Andy Flower to achieve that feat.
Jurel has mostly been an understudy to Pant in Test cricket. He debuted in 2023–24 during Pant’s absence due to his horrific accident. He averaged 63 in his first series but has played just one Test since Pant's return from injury.
The series between India and England is currently level at 1–1. England won the first Test at Leeds, while India made a comeback in Birmingham, leveling the series. At Lord’s in the third Test, England won the toss and decided to bat first. They lost two wickets early but have since made a good recovery, marching towards 250 with just 4 wickets down.