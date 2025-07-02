Pant Shines as ICC Test Batter Rankings Undergo Major Shake-Up
The race for the top spot in the ICC Men’s Test Batter Rankings has intensified, with Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant achieving a career-best rating following his brilliant performance in the first Test against England. Pant’s twin centuries of 134 and 118 in India’s five-wicket loss at Headingley have propelled him to sixth in the rankings, earning an all-time high of 801 points — just 88 behind the current No.1, England’s Joe Root.
Root remains narrowly ahead thanks to his own solid contributions of 28 and an unbeaten 53, while teammate Harry Brook holds steady in second, trailing Root by only 15 points. England opener Ben Duckett also climbed to a career-best eighth place after smashing a match-winning 149 in Leeds.
Elsewhere, Australia’s Travis Head rose to 10th following twin half-centuries in a 159-run victory over the West Indies in Barbados. Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka was another major gainer, surging 14 places to 17th after scoring 158 in a dominant win over Bangladesh. Teammate Kusal Mendis also improved, moving up four places to 30th.
South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius made an impressive debut on the rankings at No. 68 after a century against Zimbabwe.
In the bowlers’ standings, India’s Jasprit Bumrah maintained his grip on the top spot with a five-wicket haul at Headingley. Australia’s Josh Hazlewood moved to fourth, while West Indies’ Jayden Seales rose to ninth. Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya also inched up to joint 14th after a five-wicket second innings performance.
Among Test all-rounders, India’s Ravindra Jadeja retained his top position, despite a quiet match. South Africans Wiaan Mulder and Corbin Bosch, however, made significant leaps — Mulder rising seven spots to joint 15th after a century, and Bosch jumping 42 places to 19th following his own ton in Bulawayo.
With tight margins and standout performances across continents, the race for Test supremacy remains as competitive as ever.