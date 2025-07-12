Pat Cummins Prioritizes Ashes Prep, Skips South Africa White Ball Series
Pat Cummins, Australia’s Test captain and ODI skipper, will miss the upcoming white ball matches against South Africa in August 2025, opting instead for a focused training block to prepare for the Ashes later this year. This decision follows his earlier exclusion from the T20I series against the West Indies, where senior teammates Mitchell Starc and Travis Head were also rested.
Cummins’ absence underscores Australia’s cautious approach to managing key players ahead of a packed schedule. "I'll have a good training block for the next couple of months, six weeks or so," Cummins said at Sabina Park. "Probably not bowling, but lots of gym work. My body feels pretty good, but there's always little bits and pieces you're always trying to get right and then build up for the summer."
His plan includes a potential return during October’s T20Is in New Zealand and limited overs matches against India before the Ashes. A Sheffield Shield appearance for New South Wales is also on the cards , something he skipped last season before the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
Injury History and Leadership Balance
Cummins has led Australia in just two ODIs since the 2023 World Cup triumph, with an ankle injury sidelining him for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Despite being ODI captain, his focus remains on Test cricket, particularly the Ashes. "There’s a lot of Shield cricket to come and some Aussie A stuff as well," he noted, hinting at the broader preparations for England’s tour.
Squad Shuffles
Josh Hazlewood, initially named for the West Indies T20Is, will now return home after the Test series, replaced by Xavier Bartlett. The 25 year old Bartlett, fresh from a standout Major League Cricket (MLC) campaign with 11 wickets in seven games, gets another chance to bolster his international credentials.
Meanwhile, Jake Fraser McGurk steps in for Spencer Johnson, who is nursing back soreness from the IPL. Fraser McGurk’s recent form has been inconsistent , four single digit scores in his last five MLC innings and a modest IPL average of 9.16 but selectors are banking on his potential.
Australia’s strategy is clear, to protect core players for the Ashes while testing depth in white ball cricket. The T20I series against the West Indies begins on July 20 at Sabina Park, followed by three games in St. Kitts. Then, attention will shift to the South Africa white-ball series and eventually, to the Ashes, the marquee contest that shapes much of Australia’s cricketing calendar.