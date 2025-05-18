PBKS one win away from sealing playoffs; RR’s hopes hang by a thread
Punjab Kings held their nerve in a pressure-cooker contest to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in Match 59 of TATA IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Nehal Wadhera’s career-best 70, a late flourish from Shashank Singh, and Harpreet Brar’s timely strikes with the ball ensured PBKS moved to 17 points, putting them within touching distance of playoff qualification.
Toss and Team News
Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat first on a hot afternoon. RR welcomed back captain Sanju Samson from injury, while 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi retained his spot. South Africa's Kwena Maphaka made his IPL debut for Rajasthan. PBKS handed a debut to Mitchell Owen.
Punjab Kings XI:
Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen
Rajasthan Royals XI:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Tushar Deshpande, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Wadhera’s Rescue Act
PBKS were rocked early at 34/3 inside 4 overs, with both openers and debutant Owen back in the hut. Tushar Deshpande’s double strike and a sharp catch by Samson left Punjab reeling.
Enter Nehal Wadhera, who rebuilt the innings with captain Shreyas Iyer in a 67-run stand. Iyer’s steady 30 was vital, but it was Wadhera’s counterattack that turned the tide. His 70 off 37 balls—laced with 5 fours and 5 sixes—came at a strike rate of 189 and set the stage for a strong finish.
Once Wadhera fell, Shashank Singh (59 off 30)* and Omarzai (21 off 9)* took charge, smashing 60 runs in the last 4 overs to power PBKS to 219/5.
Royals’ Record-Breaking Start Falters
RR’s chase began with fireworks. Jaiswal and Vaibhav tore into PBKS’ pace attack—50 came up in under 3 overs, the fastest team fifty of the season. Jaiswal took down Arshdeep, while Vaibhav punished Jansen for 17 in one over, racing to 40 off just 14 balls.
However, Harpreet Brar applied the brakes. He removed Vaibhav and later dismissed Jaiswal for a blazing 50 (24) to bring PBKS back. When Azmatullah Omarzai got rid of Samson, RR were 119/3 in the 11th, still in the hunt but losing steam.
Brar wasn’t done—he returned to dismiss Riyan Parag, finishing with 3 for 28 in a clutch spell.
Jurel’s Late Charge Falls Short
Dhruv Jurel threatened to steal it late with a fighting 53 off 31 balls, dragging the Royals to within 22 runs off the final over. But Marco Jansen held firm under pressure, removing Jurel and Powell to seal the win with three balls to spare.
Captain’s Take
Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings Captain):
"Nehal and Shashank were brilliant under pressure. Harpreet was the game-changer with the ball. These are the kind of wins that build character."
Man of the Match
The Man of the Match in the PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 clash was Harpreet Brar for his match-winning bowling performance. He took 3 crucial wickets, breaking Rajasthan Royals’ momentum at key moments and turning the game in Punjab Kings' favor.
What’s Next?
Punjab Kings now have 17 points from 12 games, and a playoff spot is within reach. They will officially qualify if Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals later tonight. Rajasthan Royals must win their remaining games and hope for other results to go their way.