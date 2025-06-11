Pooran and Maxwell to Lead Teams in the 2025 Major League Cricket
Major League Cricket is back for its third edition, set to begin on June 13. The opening match will be played between San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom at the Oakland Coliseum, California, and the final will take place on July 14 at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.
MI New York won the inaugural edition in 2023, and Washington Freedom lifted the trophy last year. Now, both teams have decided to change their skippers—one due to retirement and the other due to international duty at the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s.
Pooran Takes the Reins from Pollard
Nicholas Pooran has been named the new captain of MI New York for the 2025 MLC season, replacing fellow Trinidadian Kieron Pollard. Pooran announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday to focus on franchise cricket.
Pooran was first bought by the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL for the 2017 season but didn’t play a single match and was later released. He went on to play for Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and now features for Lucknow Super Giants. Despite his rocky exit from the IPL, he represented the MI franchise in the UAE as part of MI Emirates.
Pooran was instrumental in MI New York’s triumphant season last year, finishing as the top run-scorer of the tournament with 388 runs, including a sensational unbeaten 137 in the final. Quinton de Kock of Seattle Orcas was the next highest scorer with 264 runs.
Maxwell Replaces Smith
At Washington Freedom, it will be a similar situation, with one Aussie replacing another. Glenn Maxwell takes over the captaincy from Steve Smith, who led the team to their maiden title last season. Maxwell recently retired from ODI cricket to focus on the T20 format, and his first major assignment will be to guide Washington Freedom to a successful title defense.
Steve Smith is currently unavailable due to his commitment to the Australian team in the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s.
Captains Retained by Four Franchises
The remaining four teams will retain their captains from last season:
- Corey Anderson will continue to lead San Francisco Unicorns
- Heinrich Klaasen stays on as captain of the Seattle Orcas
- Sunil Narine remains skipper of the Los Angeles Knight Riders
- Faf du Plessis will again lead the Texas Super Kings
Schedule and Venues
The third edition of MLC will be the biggest yet, featuring 34 matches, including the playoffs, up from last year’s 25 games. The tournament will begin with a round-robin stage, where each team plays the others once, followed by playoffs among the top four teams.
Three venues will host the tournament:
- Oakland Coliseum, California
- Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas
- Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
Complete Squads
Washington Freedom:
Steve Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mukhtar Ahmed, Lahiru Milantha, Andries Gous, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad, Amila Aponso, Abhishek, Glenn Maxwell, Justin Dill, Obus Pienaar, Jack Edwards, Ian Holland, Mitchell Owen
San Francisco Unicorns:
Corey Anderson, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Jack Fraser-McGurk, Karima Gore, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Brody Couch, Callum Stow, Carmi Le Roux, Haris Rauf, Juanoy Drysdale, Matthew Short, Hassan Khan, Cooper Connolly
MI New York:
Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Monak Patel, Heath Richards, Sharad Lumba, Agni Chopra, Kumwarjit Singh, Trent Boult, Ehsan Adil, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Naveen ul Haq, Rushil Ugarkar, Michael Bracewell, George Linde, Sunny Patel, Tajinder Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai
Texas Super Kings:
Faf du Plessis, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Calvin Savage, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Zia ul Haq Muhammad, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane
Los Angeles Knight Riders:
Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Said Badar, Nitish Kumar, Rovman Powell, Unmukt Chand, Andre Fletcher, Sherfane Rutherford, Adithiya Ganesh, Jason Holder, Corne Dry, Anrich Nortje, Ali Khan, Tanveer Sangha, Andre Russell, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Karthik Gattepalli, Matthew Tromp
Seattle Orcas:
David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen, Sujit Nayak, Rahul Jariwala, Cameron Gannon, Obed McCoy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheli, Jasdeep Singh, Ayan Desai, Sikandar Raza, Gulbadin Naib, Kyle Mayers, Harmeet Singh, Ali Sheikh.