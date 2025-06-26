Post-Op, Not Out: Suryakumar Yadav Looks Ahead to Chattogram Challenge
By Mehr Jan
Suryakumar Yadav is on the mend following a successful sports hernia surgery performed in Germany.
The 34-year-old, who now leads India’s T20 side, is using the recovery window to prepare for the upcoming white-ball series in Bangladesh scheduled for late August.
Yadav, who hasn’t featured in India’s ODI setup since the 2023 World Cup final, had a gap in the national schedule that allowed him to undergo the procedure.
With India currently engaged in a Test series in England through August 4, and no immediate white-ball duties until the Bangladesh tour begins August 26 in Chattogram, the timing of the surgery offered minimal disruption to his responsibilities.
Record-Breaking IPL Season
Before the surgery, Yadav played a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians’ push to the playoffs in IPL 2025.
He made headlines by setting a new T20 world record with 16 consecutive scores of 25 or more. He wrapped up the season with 717 runs—an all-time high for a middle-order batter in the IPL and the highest single-season total by a Mumbai Indians player.
That form cemented his place as the cornerstone of India’s evolving T20 batting lineup, which has grown more aggressive since the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja following India’s T20 World Cup win in June 2024.
New Era, New Leader
Yadav stepped into the captaincy role after the generational shift, with the team shifting focus toward high-tempo scoring and deeper batting reserves.
Under his leadership, India has consistently posted massive totals, including a 297-run effort against Bangladesh in October 2024—the third-highest total ever recorded in a T20 international.
“I can’t wait to be back,” Yadav said, referencing his return plans ahead of the Bangladesh series.
If his recovery stays on track, he’ll rejoin the squad in time to lead India through the three-match T20I series that follows the ODIs in the tour.