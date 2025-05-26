Proteas Women Gear Up for Crucial West Indies Tour as Key Players Return
By Kanza Emaan
The South African women’s cricket team has announced a 16 member squad for their upcoming white ball tour of the West Indies, marking the return of star all rounder Marizanne Kapp and seamers Tumi Sekhukhune and Ayanda Hlubi. The tour, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, will be played entirely at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados from June 11 to 23.
Kapp, a vital cog in the Proteas lineup, returns after being rested for the recent tri-series in Sri Lanka. Her last international appearance was during the home series against England in December, followed by the Women’s Premier League in March. Her comeback bolsters the team’s balance, adding depth in both batting and bowling.
Sekhukhune and Hlubi, who also missed the Sri Lanka tour, strengthen the pace attack, while all rounder Miane Smit earns her maiden T20I call up after debuting in ODIs during the tri series.
The squad sees notable exclusions, with spinner Seshnie Naidu and left-handed batter Lara Goodall left out. Anneke Bosch remains unavailable due to illness. The selectors have opted for a mix of experience and youth, including five spinners led by Nonkululeko Mlaba and all rounders like Chloe Tryon and Sune Luus.
Head coach Mandla Mashimbyi, who will oversee his first T20I series since his appointment in December, emphasized the importance of the tour for World Cup preparations.
"It's an exciting white-ball tour ahead in the West Indies, and a fantastic opportunity for the players to continue testing their skills. The more cricket we play, the more we learn about our combinations and individual growth as a team," he said.
Mashimbyi also expressed optimism about the returning players: "I'm very excited to have Marizanne, Sekhukhune, and Ayanda back into the mix. Hopefully, they will come with some new energy, and they’ll be motivated to do well for the team."
Reflecting on the Sri Lanka series, he added, "Sri Lanka was tough, but we took a lot of positives out of that, and whatever gaps we’ve picked up, we want to make sure that we brush up on them."
Convenor of Selectors Clinton du Preez highlighted the strategic blend of the squad: "As we continue building towards the 50 over World Cup, this tour provides a vital platform to further assess our combinations. The batting unit showed promising signs in Sri Lanka, and the fresh pace options give us tactical flexibility."
Captain Laura Wolvaardt will lead a full strength side, aiming to build momentum ahead of the 2025 World Cup in India. The ODIs will be played on June 11, 14, and 17, followed by T20Is on June 20, 22, and 23.
Proteas Final Squad:
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Chloe Tryon.
The Proteas depart for the Caribbean on June 2, with the tour serving as a critical step in their World Cup preparations.