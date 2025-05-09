PSL 2025 Cancelled Mid Tournament Amid Military Clashes
After failed UAE relocation and PM Sharif's directive, the tournament halts with 8 matches remaining as border clashes intensify between the nuclear armed neighbors
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has been abruptly suspended indefinitely due to worsening tensions between India and Pakistan, marking a significant disruption in the cricketing calendar.
The decision, announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), came after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif advised the board to prioritize national security and player safety over the tournament.
The PCB cited the "worsening of the situation" at the border, including drone incursions and missile firings, as the primary reason for the postponement. "In such times, while cricket unites and brings joy, it must take a respectful pause," the board stated.
Foreign players, along with Pakistani cricketers holding UAE visas, were initially set to relocate for the remaining matches, but plans were scrapped as teams disbanded immediately.
The move followed a failed attempt to shift the tournament to the UAE. Reports indicate the Emirates Cricket Board rejected the proposal due to security concerns amid the escalating conflict. "UAE officials have rejected Pakistan's request, citing security concerns," a source revealed. This left the PCB with no option but to suspend the league entirely.
The conflict intensified on May 7, with cross border attacks claiming civilian lives and prompting military retaliation. Pakistan reported downing Indian drones and fighter jets, while India allegedly fired surface to surface missiles. Prime Minister Sharif emphasized that the nation's focus must remain on supporting its armed forces, leaving little room for sporting events.
The PCB acknowledged the emotional toll on players, particularly foreigners, and respected their families' concerns. "We have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players," the board said.
The PSL's suspension mirrors the fate of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was also temporarily halted due to the crisis. IPL chair Arun Dhumal stated, "We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation." Australian players in both leagues expressed unease, with Cricket Australia monitoring the situation closely.
With eight matches remaining, including playoffs, the PSL's fate hangs in the balance. Quetta Gladiators led the points table, but the tournament's abrupt end leaves fans and stakeholders in limbo.
The PCB thanked franchises, sponsors, and broadcasters for their support but conceded that cricket must step back during such volatile times. For now, the PSL joins the growing list of casualties in the India-Pakistan conflict, with no clarity on when or if it will resume.