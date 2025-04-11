PSL 2025 Opener Takes a Twist as Alex Carey Backs Out at the Eleventh Hour
By Kanza Eemaan
Just hours before Islamabad United were set to open their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 campaign against the Lahore Qalandars, the franchise was hit with an unexpected jolt—Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey withdrew from the tournament.
Signed just three weeks ago as a partial replacement for South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen, Carey’s exit has raised more questions than answers.
The announcement came from Islamabad United itself, with the franchise attributing the withdrawal to Carey’s "domestic commitments" back in Australia. The timing, however, has sparked confusion.
While speculation points to a domestic final, Carey was drafted on March 24, just two days before the Sheffield Shield final began—and that concluded nearly two weeks ago, on March 29.
Australia’s One-Day competition and Big Bash League (BBL)had both wrapped up even earlier. Yet, no clear reason has emerged, and the ambiguity surrounding his domestic obligations has fueled quiet frustration among PSL followers.
This move marks another chapter in a growing list of high-profile withdrawals from the tournament. Carey now joins Corbin Bosch, the South African all-rounder who opted out after being signed by Peshawar Zalmi, choosing instead to join the Mumbai Indians in the overlapping IPL.
That decision resulted in a legal notice and a one-year ban from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). While Carey’s case appears to be different, the timing of his decision just before the PSL opener doesn’t sit well with fans already familiar with such last-minute changes.
Despite this disruption, Islamabad United remains hopeful. The silver lining is the anticipated return of Rassie van der Dussen, whose availability will help plug the middle-order gap left by Carey.
With star players like Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Azam Khan, Jason Holder, and Colin Munro in the squad, the defending champions are still stacked with talent. Add in international names like
Ben Dwarshuis and Riley Meredith, and United’s title defense still looks strong on paper.
The PSL 2025, now in its 10th edition, kicked off on April 11 and runs until May 18. Spanning four cities—Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Multan—the tournament will see six teams battle it out over 34 matches. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will serve as the centerpiece, hosting the Eliminators and Final, while Rawalpindi gets the honor of staging the first Qualifier.
As for Carey, his withdrawal might be softened by the weight of his current form—he's struck three centuries in his last seven first-class matches, including one in the Sheffield Shield final that helped South Australia lift their first title in nearly three decades. His ODI numbers have been solid too, with a consistent run of 40-plus scores, and a blistering strike rate in the BBL suggests he’s still a force to reckon with in the shorter formats.
For Islamabad United, the focus now shifts from what could have been to making the most of what they have. For PSL followers, Carey's exit reminds them of the fragile dynamics between franchise cricket and national duties—where players often find themselves having to choose one over the other. As the league progresses, all eyes will be on how United recalibrates its strategy and how Carey’s absence impacts their campaign.