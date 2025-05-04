Punjab Kings Demolish Lucknow Super Giants with All-Round Dominance in the IPL 2025
Punjab Kings (PBKS) delivered a resounding all-round performance to crush Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 37 runs in Match 54 of the IPL 2025 season. Setting a massive target of 236 runs, PBKS capitalized on a lightning-quick start with the bat and followed it up with early inroads while bowling, never letting LSG recover.
Playing IX
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Josh Inglis (wk), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Pravin Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett
Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi
LSG Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke
PBKS Batting Blitz: A Power-Hitting Exhibition
After being put into bat, PBKS came out with clear intent. Losing an early wicket the other batters wasted no time in asserting dominance, and the tone for the innings was set early. A flurry of boundaries and sixes through the powerplay, by Josh Inglis , helped PBKS race to 66/2 inside six overs. The top-order, led by Prabhsimran Singh, unleashed an absolute onslaught. Singh was the star of the show with a brilliant 80 off just 40 deliveries, peppering the field with clean hitting and impeccable timing.
Supporting acts came from the middle order as well. Shreyas Iyer, the captain, played a captain’s knock, and kept the tempo going after the departure of an aggressive Inglis- who score 34 runs in 17 balls with 4 sixes. Shreyas Iyer scored a quick 45 of 25 ball helping the cause of the innings. PBKS ended their innings at 236 for 5, their highest score of the season.
For LSG Akash Singh bowled well and though he took the early wicket but PSKS’s batter nullified his effect by scoring heavily against the others. He ended with figures of 2/30 in four overs.
LSG’s Chase Falters Early
In reply, LSG needed a strong start, but it was anything but. The Kings' pacers struck early, exposing LSG’s top-order vulnerability. Arshdeep Singh removed both openers inside the powerplay, and the scoring rate never recovered. At the end of six overs, LSG were just 41 for 3, putting them well behind the required rate.
Despite a valiant effort by Ayush Badoni, who top-scored with 74 off 40 balls, the task was far too steep. Badoni, tried to counter-attack with support from Abdul Samad but pressure from the rising asking rate and regular wickets at the other end hurt the chase. they both developed a partnership and score their 50 runs partnership in 25 balls, but it was too late for a resurgence. Samad score 45 runs.
Bowling Brilliance Seals It
The PBKS bowlers executed the plan to perfection. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, ending with 3 for 16-including the crucial wicket of Pooran- all his three wickets came in the powerplay and helped in breaking the back of the chase for LSG. Arshdeep Singh’s early burst ensured LSG never got going.
He was fully supported by Marco Jansen and Azmat Ullah Umarzai, taking one and two wickets respectively.
LSG eventually finished at 199 for 7, falling 37 runs short of the mammoth target.
Man of the Match
Prabhsimran Singh got man of the match for his 48 balls 91 which included 7 sixes.
PBKS Chances getting Brighter
With this victory, PBKS stay in strong contention for the playoffs, powered by their net run rate and a reinvigorated squad. LSG, on the other hand, will rue a missed opportunity and their chances of playing the playoffs got a heavy blow as they are already very much behind on the run rate.