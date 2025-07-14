Qualifiers Clash: Who Will Join USA in Cricket’s Biggest Stage in 2026?
By Mehr Jan
As cricket fans recover from the landmark 20-team T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies, focus shifts toward defining the lineup for the 2026 edition in India and Sri Lanka.
While a core group of automatic qualifiers is locked in, the path remains open for the final entrants, with regional battles offering drama and surprises at every turn.
Canada secured its 2026 return by sweeping the Americas Regional Final at home.
With Bermuda stumbling against the Cayman Islands, Canada clinched its spot with a game to spare, closing the campaign three wins clear of its nearest rival.
Meanwhile in Europe, The Netherlands and Italy emerged from a fiercely contested Regional Final. The Dutch topped the group, while Italy stunned Scotland with a 12-run win and edged Jersey on net run rate to claim second.
That result marked Italy’s first qualification for a global ICC cricket tournament, a milestone moment that capped a dramatic final day.
The Remaining Battles: Africa and Asia/Pacific Qualifiers
The quest for the remaining five spots intensifies in 2025 with two Regional Finals ahead.
Africa’s showdown, set for September and October in Zimbabwe, promises fierce competition.
Hosts Zimbabwe seek redemption after last cycle’s upset loss to Uganda, which once again joins the final alongside Namibia.
In Asia and East Asia-Pacific, nine nations will collide in a hybrid Regional Final offering three World Cup slots. Automatic entrants Nepal, Oman and Papua New Guinea are joined by Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar, Samoa and the UAE.
Samoa booked its place with a dramatic last-day victory over Vanuatu, while Japan cruised unbeaten in South Korea.
Meanwhile, Kuwait and Malaysia advanced from rain-affected sub-regionals, while UAE and Qatar topped their groups with dominant performances.
A 55-Match Spectacle Awaits
The 2026 T20 World Cup will once again feature a 55-match format, with four groups of five, Super Eight stages, semifinals and a final.
Hosts India and Sri Lanka take the first two spots, joined by Super Eight qualifiers from 2024—Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the West Indies and the USA.
Despite falling short of the Super Eights, Pakistan, Ireland and New Zealand sealed their places thanks to ICC T20I rankings.
As the remaining qualifiers prepare for their shot at history, cricket fans can expect another global spectacle filled with emerging talents, giant-killing upsets and the relentless drama only T20 can deliver.