Rabada Cleared to Play After One-Month Ban for Drug Use
South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to return to cricket following a one-month suspension for using a recreational drug.
The 29-year-old confirmed on Saturday that he had tested positive for a “substance of abuse” during the SA20 T20 competition in January. The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) revealed that Rabada was officially notified on April 1 and has served a provisional ban since then.
Although such infractions typically carry a three-month suspension, Rabada's ban was reduced after he completed a treatment program, including two sessions. SAIDS noted that the player accepted responsibility and cooperated fully throughout the process.
Rabada, widely regarded as one of the world’s premier fast bowlers, had cited "personal reasons" for his absence from the Indian Premier League (IPL). In his statement, he expressed regret, saying, “I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted.”
Now eligible to return, Rabada last played for the Titans on March 29. He is set to rejoin the team and will also be available for South Africa’s World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s in June. The Titans, currently fourth in the IPL standings, face a key match against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.