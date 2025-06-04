Rabada’s Reported Recreational Drug was Cocaine
South African seamer Kagiso Rabada got into trouble last month for using a recreational drug, resulting in a one-month ban. There were plenty of rumors about the type of drug used by Rabada, but now it has been confirmed by SAIDS to be cocaine.
SAIDS, the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, a signatory of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), published the test findings a month after the appeal period ended for the sanctioned players.
SAIDS released its findings on Rabada’s test on June 3. The presence of Benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, was confirmed in Rabada's results.
Rabada’s problems began during the SA20, when he was tested for drug use on January 21 by SAIDS. However, he still played the entire tournament and the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, as his results weren’t out yet. Late in March, he was informed of the test results and the resultant one-month ban, from April 1 to May 1.
The laws on drug abuse by players are severe and can include long-term bans. However, in Rabada’s case, the punishment was lenient due to several factors. First, he used the drug for recreational purposes and not as a performance-enhancing substance. Second, he took the drug on a non-match day. Third, he agreed to participate in an educational program on drug abuse. All these factors led to a reduced one-month ban, which Rabada did not challenge.
Rabada left the IPL mid-season, citing family reasons for his departure. However, on May 3rd, right after completing his ban, he issued a statement in which he admitted to using a recreational drug and accepted the penalty. He, however, did not mention the specific drug in the statement.
Rabada and the South African team are currently in South Africa, preparing for their World Test Championship Final against Australia. CSA, national coach Shukri Conrad, and captain Temba Bavuma have supported Rabada during this period and have clarified that the matter is now resolved and there is nothing more to discuss.
Rabada, however, will now have to face a ruthless Aussie side that leaves no stone unturned to get inside the heads of their opponents. The Aussies are known for their fierce banter and will try hard to make the South African spearhead uncomfortable. Rabada, on the other hand, says he is ready for whatever they throw at him.
"They come at you, and I think that gets the best out of me — and they have been notorious for that over the years, right? So yeah, let's see," said Rabada.