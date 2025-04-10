Rahul's homecoming help DC stay unbeaten in a roller-coaster of a game against RCB
By Mishaal Mubarak
In a game that teetered between both teams dramatically, it was the Bengaluru boy who silenced the crowd, only to make his own noise. KL Rahul put up an absolute masterclass, scoring 93 off just 53 balls to assist Delhi Capitals in outdoing Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 163 with more than two overs to spare at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on a happening Thursday night.
With this win, Delhi extended their unbeaten run to a fourth game, and while the result eventually began looking more comfortable, the roller-coaster journey to make it there was anything but.
Playing XI:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):
Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (Delhi wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact Players List: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
Capitals (DC):
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (capt), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Players List: Abishek Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira
A fast start, and even faster collapse for RCB
Asked to bat first, RCB came out firing on all guns. The first three overs saw them amass a staggering 53 runs, thanks in large part to Phil Salt's blitzkrieg. The English batter took Mitchell Starc to the cleaners in the third over that cost DC 30 runs, giving the jam-packed home crowd an early display of fireworks.
But the joy was soon cut short. From over 4 to 15, the home team lost seven wickets at a bargain for just 74 runs. It all went downhill after Salt’s run-out following a mix-up with Virat Kohli. Soon, Padikkal fell after scoring an excruciating 1 off 8, and the middle order, which did quite well against spin thus far, collapsed under Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 17) and Vipraj Nigam’s (2 for 18) lethal spin bowling. The duo ever so effectively transformed the pacer-friendly Chinnaswamy pitch into a fifth-day Galle pitch.
Tim David’s late-innings onslaught, which saw him score an unbeaten 37 off 20, made it a respectable total for RCB to end with, though their eventual 163 for 7 largely seemed sub-par following their blistering start.
Top-Order wilts, Stubbs and Rahul get DC over the line
For Delhi Capitals, the chase of 164 started in contrast to how it did for RCB. Three of their top four, including Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Abishek Porel, were back to the hut before the score even reached 40, each with a softer dismissal than the other. The innings creaked forward so painfully, much to the RCB crowd’s joy.
At 67 for the loss of 4 in the 11th over, with the required rate surging uncontrollably and the threat of rain hovering over them, KL Rahul decided to turn the situation on its head, and with him, Stubbs played the steady understudy.
It started with an unorthodox shot off Stubbs’ bat towards short third, which soon turned into an absolute hammering as the duo kept on hoicking every ball for a boundary.
By the time the game ended, with 13 balls to spare, RCB only had their wounds to be nursed as KL Rahul flew away with both the game and the Player of the Match award.