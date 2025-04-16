Rahul, Stubbs Finish the Job for DC After a Superb Super Over by Mitchell Starc
In a match that had everything—from sixes and run-outs to last-over drama and a super over—Delhi Capitals edged out Rajasthan Royals in a high-octane contest. Delhi Capitals batted first and posted a competitive 188, thanks to contributions from Abishek Porel and Axar Patel. In response, Rajasthan Royals tied the score on the final ball of the innings, sending the match into a super over.
Mitchell Starc bowled a superb over under pressure, conceding just 11 runs. That target was chased down effortlessly by KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs in just three deliveries.
Toss and Team News
RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first. Both teams fielded unchanged lineups.
Rajasthan Royals XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain, wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
Substitutes: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore
Delhi Capitals XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma
Substitutes: Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay
Porel, Rahul Steady DC After Early Setbacks
Jake Fraser-McGurk’s poor run of form continued as he failed to provide a solid start for Delhi. Karun Nair departed without troubling the scorers after a mix-up between the wickets. However, Porel looked comfortable from the outset, smashing Deshpande’s first over for 23 runs, including four boundaries and a six.
Rahul and Porel built a steady partnership for the third wicket, keeping the scoreboard ticking. Rahul made 38 off 32 deliveries—a relatively slow knock by his standards—while Porel fell one short of a half-century, dismissed by Hasaranga.
Stubbs and Axar Patel then carried the momentum. Patel, having had a lean season with both bat and ball, delivered a blistering 34 off just 11 balls. Stubbs anchored the innings smartly, finishing unbeaten on 34 off 18, laced with two fours and two sixes.
Archer continued his impressive season, finishing with 2 for 34 from four overs despite a costly final over. Sandeep Sharma remained economical, conceding 33 but remained wicketless. The Sri Lankan spin duo of Hasaranga and Theekshana proved expensive, giving away 78 runs in their combined eight overs with one wicket apiece.
Jaiswal, Samson Lay Solid Foundation for RR
Rajasthan began their chase strongly, with Jaiswal and Samson finding form early. Samson, in particular, was aggressive, dispatching Mukesh Kumar and Starc for boundaries before an unfortunate injury forced him to retire out with RR at 61 inside the powerplay.
Riyan Parag’s brief stay ended with just 8 runs to his name. However, Nitish Rana’s composed innings gave RR hope. Teaming up first with Jaiswal and then with Jurel, Rana brought Rajasthan close to the target. But tight death bowling from Starc and his fellow seamers restricted RR to 188, forcing a rare and thrilling super over.
Super Over Drama
Hetmyer and Parag walked out for RR, with Starc handed the ball. Hetmyer managed 6 off the first three balls, including a boundary. Parag struck a four off a no-ball but was run out attempting a risky single. Hetmyer tried to sneak a double off the next delivery, only to see Jaiswal run out at the non-striker’s end. RR ended with just 11 runs from five balls.
In response, Rahul and Stubbs faced Sandeep Sharma and finished the match clinically. Stubbs sealed it with a boundary, and DC chased down the target in just three balls.
With this win, Delhi Capitals have now won five out of six matches and sit at the top of the table with 10 points.