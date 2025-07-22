Rankings Reshuffle: Who’s Rising in Women’s Cricket?
By Mehr Jan
India’s Deepti Sharma made a commanding leap in the ODI Batting Rankings, climbing 10 spots to No. 23. Her unbeaten 62 in the series opener anchored a composed chase of 259 and earned her Player of the Match honors.
She followed up with a calm 30 not out in the second ODI, proving once again that she thrives under pressure. As India leans into its younger core, Sharma’s reliability with the bat continues to be a stabilizing force.
On the other side, England’s Sophia Dunkley was instrumental in setting the tone early, scoring a fluent 83 off 92 balls in the first match. That knock propelled her 24 places to No. 52, reinforcing her growing role as a top-order mainstay.
Teammate Alice Davidson-Richards also made a strong impression with a mature 53, jumping an impressive 40 places to No. 118—an indication of England’s bench strength coming into form.
India’s Smriti Mandhana, already a familiar name near the top, delivered scores of 28 and 42. Though her rating of 727 remained steady, her consistency continues to underline her elite status in the women’s game.
Spin to Win: Bowlers Reshape the Rankings
In bowling, Sophie Ecclestone remains untouchable—at least for now. The world No. 1 spun her way through both ODIs, capturing four wickets, including a match-winning 3/27 in the second game. Her rating climbed from 747 to a dominant 776. Is there anyone who can realistically challenge her throne?
Finger spinners led the charge. England’s Charlie Dean broke into the top 10 for the first time, moving to No. 9 with a career-best 625. India’s Sneh Rana wasn’t far behind, vaulting 12 spots to No. 21—a personal best fueled by sharp control and smart variations.
In the all-rounder race, Dean climbed to joint 14th with Australia’s Ellyse Perry, while Ecclestone rose to No. 18 after a handy 23 off 19 with the bat and her bowling brilliance.
Over in the T20I circuit, Ireland made waves. Captain Gaby Lewis surged to No. 18 after a 67-run knock led her team past Zimbabwe, while bowlers Arlene Kelly and Cara Murray pushed up the rankings with standout performances.
Momentum is shifting—and the rankings are only getting tighter. Who’s next to break through?