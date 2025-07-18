Rawal Fined, England Penalized in Heated ODI Opener
By Mehr Jan
Tensions ran high during the first ODI between England and India, and not just because of the tightly contested cricket.
India opener Pratika Rawal found herself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, while England, too, came under fire for a slow over rate.
Rawal was fined 10 percent of her match fee after committing two separate incidents of avoidable physical contact, earning a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. The first occurred in the 18th over when she collided with England pacer Lauren Filer while taking a single.
Then, in the very next over, after her dismissal, Rawal brushed against Sophie Ecclestone on her way back to the pavilion—contact deemed unnecessary by match officials.
As a result, Rawal was also handed a demerit point, marking her first offense in a 24-month period. The Indian batter accepted the sanction, eliminating the need for a formal disciplinary hearing.
England Slapped With Over-Rate Penalty
One over short proves costly for Sciver-Brunt’s squad.
The England side wasn’t spared either. Match referee Sarah Bartlett fined the hosts five percent of their match fee for falling short by one over, even after accounting for time allowances.
According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, teams are fined five percent of the match fee per over not completed within the allotted time frame.
England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt accepted the penalty on behalf of her squad, averting a formal hearing process.
Sharma Steers India to Gritty Victory
The off-field incidents followed a thrilling on-field battle. England set a strong total of 258 for 6, anchored by a dynamic 83 from Sophia Dunkley and a composed 50 from Alice Davidson-Richards.
India’s chase stuttered early, with the visitors reduced to 124 for 4. But Deepti Sharma’s calm, unbeaten 62 turned the tide. Supported by Jemimah Rodrigues (48), Richa Ghosh (10), and Amanjot Kaur (20 not out), Sharma guided India to a hard-fought win and a 1-0 lead in the series.