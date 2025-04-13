RCB Back to Winning Ways, Thanks to Kohli-Salt Opening Blitz
The IPL 2025 caravan rolled into Jaipur for its first fixture at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium, where Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosted Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). With both teams opting for contrasting strategies this season—RCB going all-in from ball one and RR preferring to build through the innings—it was a clash of ideologies. But yet again, RR’s fragile middle order and lack of depth came back to haunt them.
Toss and Team News
RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to field first. The Bengaluru side stuck with their winning combination, while RR made a key change, bringing in Wanindu Hasaranga for Fazalhaq Farooqi.
RCB Playing XI:
Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma
Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
RR Playing XI:
Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma
Subs: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Rathore
Jaiswal’s Composed Knock Anchors RR
Yashasvi Jaiswal showed glimpses of his best form, carving out a sublime 75 that kept RR ticking through the first half of their innings. His aggressive intent against both pace and spin ensured RR raced to 60 in the powerplay, with the left-hander dictating the tempo. His 75 came off just 47 balls, including 10 boundaries and 2 sixes, at a healthy strike rate of 160.
However, his departure marked a shift in momentum. While Riyan Parag (30 off 28) and Dhruv Jurel (35 off 30) provided stability, neither could accelerate when it mattered. Shimron Hetmyer, usually the designated finisher, couldn’t get going either. As a result, RR limped to 173/4—a total that looked 20 short on this pitch.
Salt-Kohli Partnership Seals Comfortable Win
RCB’s chase was set alight by Phil Salt, who continued his electric form at the top of the order. Taking the attack to RR’s pacers from the get-go, Salt blazed his way to a 65 off just 32 balls, peppering the field with boundaries and ensuring the required run rate never climbed.
His dismissal came with RCB already in a commanding position, but there was no let-up. Kohli took over the anchor’s role, crafting a classy 62 off 45 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal added a brisk 40* off 28 deliveries to guide the team home. RCB won the match by 9 wickets with 15 balls to spare—an emphatic win that underlines their dominance this season.
Points Table Update
With this win, RCB climbs to 8 points, level with Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, and Lucknow Super Giants at the top. Meanwhile, RR's campaign continues to falter, sitting at seventh with just two wins from six matches.
Man of the Match
Phil Salt was named Man of the Match for his explosive 65, which laid the perfect foundation for RCB’s successful chase.